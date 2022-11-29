Just two games after suffering a sprained ankle, James Madison point guard Caroline Germond ditched her walking boot and dressed for the Dukes against Liberty last week.
Though she didn’t play, Germond was ready to go in as an emergency option from the bench, whether it was in the event of foul trouble for JMU’s ball handlers or an injury. But Germond’s services weren’t needed as the Dukes were able to avoid both of those situations against the Flames.
As the Dukes prepare to travel to VCU on Thursday, the plan is for Germond to run the point for the purple and gold in Richmond.
“It’s remarkable how she’s recovered,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said following the Liberty win. “So she’s planning on Dec. 1 at VCU.”
But while Germond, a TCU graduate transfer, was sidelined, the Dukes had junior guard Jamia Hazell and true freshman guard Chloe Sterling run the offense.
And against No. 13 North Carolina, Hazell held her own in the 76-65 loss to the Tar Heels on Nov. 20 in place of Germond. Hazell played 33 minutes, scoring 10 points with two rebounds, an assist and one turnover.
“You look at Caroline Germond, I call her my security blanket because I think she does so much for us. But I was really impressed with Jamia’s game today,” O’Regan said after the UNC loss. “I’m not saying there’s a quarterback controversy. It’s great, I’m glad Jamia can do that.”
Sterling, a 5-foot-7 guard from Kennesaw, Ga., has played 32 minutes across the past two games. In those two contests, Sterling has logged three assists, two steals and just three turnovers with her crafty play.
Against UNC, Sterling was flashy a times and even left a Tar Heels’ player sliding across the court with her handles.
O’Regan has played with Sterling on the court late in the games and was happy with how she handled the situations.
“I’ve been impressed. Chloe, playing her as long as I did into the fourth, I think it helps her grow up a little bit. She played a really good floor game, wasn’t wild or anything.”
At times, it hasn’t been easy for Hazell or Sterling to replace Germond, who leads the team with 2.2 assists a game, at the point. But even though that’s the case, O’Regan recognized how it can be helpful in the long term for the two players to get the experience without Germond on the floor.
“I think it’s a lot for Jamia at times. We’re asking her to defend, we’re asking her to score, we’re asking her to bring the ball up,” O’Regan said. “I thought it challenged her, but I think in situations like this, I know we lost to Carolina, but you perform well, you get the win here, I think there’s benefits to that in the long run.”
Injuries haven’t been kind to the Dukes in the past, either. Last season, it was star guard Peyton McDaniel who was dealing with them, as she was sidelined for the entire season with a knee injury. JMU had to play without her production, which fell onto Kiki Jefferson’s lap.
Now as the Dukes hope to return to full strength, O’Regan can see the positive side of Germond's short stint off the court.
“I don’t want to have injuries. I’m so tired of injuries,” O’Regan said. “I know it’s all part of it, but I thought it really helped both of them grow having to play that spot.”
Germond played in the Dukes’ first four games, averaging 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and just over a pair of assists a game as JMU’s starting point guard.
For O’Regan, he can’t wait for Germond to return against the Rams and said she could have made an impact in the pair of games she missed, which the Dukes split.
“I’d like my security blanket back because she’d really been helpful in both games,” O’Regan said. “I miss her playing.”
