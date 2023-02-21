Fresh off a thrilling and emotional overtime victory against a rival, James Madison doesn’t have space for a letdown.
The Dukes (22-6, 12-4 SBC) topped Old Dominion in Norfolk Saturday, leaving JMU and Troy tied for first in the Sun Belt with two games to go but only a game up on three others.
So heading to Appalachian State on Wednesday before finishing the regular season at home Friday against Marshall, JMU could secure the Sun Belt regular-season title, yet the Dukes have yet to clinch a top-four seed and double-bye into the quarterfinals of the upcoming SBC Tournament.
“My mantra this whole year, especially as of late, we’ve just really started buying into playing one game at a time,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I know that’s coach stuff, but that’s really what we’ve bought into. Nothing else matters other than App State tomorrow. They’re all big. If you win you advance higher in the standings. If you lose you go lower.”
That’s left O’Regan and his staff talking less about the big picture with his team this week. The Dukes know the victory at ODU moved them a game ahead of the Monarchs, and two more wins would mean adding to the regular season championship banner at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
“You can’t be in this world and not know a little bit about what’s going on,” O’Regan said. “Because it’s out there. Somebody is going to tweet it or somebody is going to say it to somebody. But we’ve always had something to prove since the moment we were picked sixth in this thing.”
But a loss at Appalachian State could detract from much of the progress made over a four-game winning streak.
“Am I going to sit here to put pressure on your group saying you can do this or that,” O’Regan said. “No, I think that distracts from what you’re trying to do, which is tell me about (App State’s) Emily Carver and how you can’t leave her at the 3-point line. None of that other stuff should matter to our team right now other than let’s play this 40 minutes with resiliency, toughness, with confidence, that sort of thing.”
O’Regan likely doesn’t need to give his team too much of a reminder about Carver. The sophomore averages 12.7 points for the Mountaineers and can explode offensively, as she did the first time JMU and App State met.
Carver scored 22 points, going 5-for-11 from 3-point range, in a 73-64 JMU victory in January. That was one of four straight games with 21 or more points for Carver in Sun Belt play before cooling off for a stretch.
But the 5-10 guard has hit at least four 3’s in three of the Mountaineers’ past six games. And though Appalachian State is just 9-18 and 5-11 in Sun Belt play after losing their past three contests, the Mountaineers are a dangerous team that got within a point of the Dukes late in the game in Harrisonburg.
Yet JMU has what no other team in the Sun Belt does: Do-it-all senior Kiki Jefferson. Jefferson, who won her third Sun Belt Player of the Week award after scoring 30 points in the victory at ODU, leads the league in scoring at 18.7 points per game while also ranking near the top of the conference in rebounding, field goal percentage, blocked shots and assist-to-turnover ratio.
Jefferson also has help in the Dukes’ championship pursuit. Center Kseniia Kozlova and shooting guard Peyton McDaniel are each averaging double figures in scoring, while graduate point guard Caroline Germond has repeatedly made clutch plays.
“I still give it to Kiki as much as I can because she’s that good,” O’Regan said. “Kiki has a wonderful game and 30 points in that environment and it’s wonderfully impressive. But she can’t do it alone. We’re really having people growing confidence and belief in each other. It’s been really enjoyable to watch, and you know who appreciates it the most is Kiki Jefferso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.