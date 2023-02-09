Louisiana lost more than its share of close games heading into Thursday’s contest at James Madison. The Dukes made a practice of closing that type of game out during a 13-game winning streak earlier this season.
JMU had struggled of late, but old habits die hard and the Dukes once again pulled out a victory that wasn’t decided until the final seconds, hanging on to beat the Ragin’ Cajuns, 65-
59.
“We’re just keeping our poise and understanding basketball is a game of runs,” JMU senior Kiki Jefferson said. “They went on their run and we went on our run and it’s all about defense.”
Peyton McDaniel came off the bench and scored a game-high 18 points to lead JMU while Kobe King-Hawea finished with 12. Jefferson added her third-consecutive double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds despite shooting 2-for-15 from the field.
On an overall cold night, Louisiana finished with a better field goal percentage than the Dukes, hitting 37 percent while JMU converted 32 percent. But the Dukes made 10 3-pointers while the Cajuns missed all 13 attempts behind the arc.
Mariah Stewart had 17 points and Lanay Wheaton added 11 for Louisiana, but it wasn’t enough as JMU (19-6, 9-4) moved back within a game of first place Troy after the Trojans lost to the Arkansas State team that visits JMU on Saturday.
“(Stewart) proved me wrong, but I didn’t think they had a post that could get that sort of numbers,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “So let’s take that risk, let’s take away the perimeter. Let’s not let their guards drive to the basket. So we were trying to pack the paint on drives and not as much on posts. She got us a little bit, but there is a little give and take on that.”
Caroline Germond, who had eight points and four assists, nailed a wide-open 3-pointer for the Dukes as the shot clock expired nearly three minutes into the game. But on the whole, offense was hard to come by for either squad early on as the teams shot a combined 18 percent from the field in the first five minutes plus.
JMU got a couple more 3-pointers to fall in the opening period, but closed the first quarter on another scoring drought of more than two minutes and led 13-6 after one. Shooting struggles continued through the first half, but the Ragin’ Cajuns' woes were a little more than JMU’s.
Louisiana (14-11, 8-5) shot 30 percent from the field and was 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half while JMU shot just 35 percent, including 1-for-9 from Jefferson.
“In the Sun Belt, none of the teams play the same defense,” McDaniel said. “Coastal was fronting up and some are bigger gap teams. It just depends on the team. I think we knew going in we had to crash the glass hard. We found different ways to get offensive rebounds.”
McDaniel proved to be the exception for the Dukes however. The JMU guard got the hot hand late in the second quarter, scoring eight straight points including a pair of 3-pointers as the Dukes stretched the lead to double digits for a bit and were on top 32-23 at halftime.
JMU pushed the lead back to 12 points early in the second half after a 3-pointer from King-Hawea, but for the most part the Dukes got good looks in the third quarter but failed to knock them down.
And while the Cajuns still weren’t getting anything to drop from deep, they were converting enough in the midrange game to cut JMU’s lead to 37-36 with three minutes left in the third quarter. Germond hit another 3-pointer to stop a streak of nine straight misses from the floor for JMU, but Louisiana stayed close and it was a 44-41 Dukes advantage heading to the fourth.
The teams kept trading buckets into the final period, but each time the Cajuns got within a possession JMU responded. Jefferson finally got a long-range jumper to fall, hitting from the top of the key to stretch JMU’s lead back to seven with six minutes remaining.
The Dukes were still up seven with a minute to go, but the Cajuns got back-to-back buckets in less than 15 seconds from Stewart and Wheaton to once again get within three. But JMU used late free throws by McDaniel to close it out.
“I thought it was just like a really gutsy performance,” O’Regan said. “Nowhere close to perfect. It was a lot of things we had to grind through. But what we spent the week talking about was just mental toughness. I thought we gave into some stuff on the road the past few weeks. Those things can beat you down if you are not acting with toughness. But the only thing that matters is if you can find a way to win.”
James Madison 65, Louisiana 59
ULL 6 17 18 18 - 59
JMU 13 19 12 21 - 65
Louisiana (14-11, 8-5) Johnson 3 4-4 10, Benedith 1 0-0 2, Wheaton 5 1-2 11, Rice 0 1-2 1, Stewart 7 3-4 17, Porter 4 0-0 8, Blanton 0 1-2 1, James 2 1-2 5, Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 11-16 59.
James Madison (19-6, 9-4) Kozlova 2 0-0 4, Germond 2 2-2 8, King-Hawea 4 2-2 12, Hazell 2 4-4 9, Jefferson 2 7-10 12, McDaniel 6 2-2 18, Goodman 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 17-22 65.
3-pointers: Louisiana 0. James Madison 10 (McDaniel 4, Germond 2, King-Hawea 2, Jefferson, Hazell.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.