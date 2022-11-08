James Madison is in unfamiliar territory, riding its first three-game losing streak in the same season since 2013.
Fresh off a 34-10 loss at Louisville, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti put it bluntly on why the Cardinals were able to score 27 unanswered points after the Dukes held a 10-7 lead late in the first half.
“But from that point on, Louisville really took control. They outgained us 350 [yards] to 50,” Cignetti said. “They blocked better, they tackled better, they broke tackles better, they separated on route running better, they covered better. They just did everything better.”
JMU won its first five games before its losing streak, dropping games against Georgia Southern, Marshall and Louisville.
Cignetti said that the locker room was disappointed following the road loss on Saturday night.
But even though they weren’t happy with the result, that was a good sign that Cignetti said he saw following the game.
“As a coach, when you're not successful, you want them to be disappointed,” Cignetti said. “When they take defeat easily, then you got issues and problems. And that's not the case here.”
Now the Dukes have turned their attention to their final road trip of the season, playing at Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon in the first edition of the “Royal Rivalry.”
Both athletic departments have teamed up to create the rivalry to branch across all sports and the school that wins more contests against the other will receive a trophy. Currently, JMU leads the season series 4.5-2.5, but ODU has the most recent win, a 4-3 overtime victory in the Sun Belt Conference women's soccer title game.
JMU and ODU have met twice on the gridiron in the past with the Monarchs leading the all-time series 2-0 with wins during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
Both Cignetti and ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said this game is important because it’s the next on the schedule, but acknowledged the bigger picture of the game and its recruiting implications.
“I’ve never been a part of this rivalry, but I know that people that support our program, care about our program, believe that this is a real big game,” Cignetti said. “And because we’re in-state rivals, we compete in recruiting, it is a real big game.”
Not only does it affect future recruiting in the Commonwealth, but both teams have players that were being courted by the other and they’ll have the first chance to battle against the other this weekend.
“We get to go up against an incredibly well-coached team that has players that we recruited as well and a lot of players on our team were recruited by their side,” Rahne said. “I think that always adds something special.”
Outside of the recruiting impacts of the game, both teams are on three-game skids and want to end those in the in-state meeting.
“This game’s important to us because we have to get the taste out of our mouths from last week,” Rahne said on Monday. “For us, and I know for them, too, you just want to go out there and you want to play again. You want to get back on that field. Just to be honest with you, we probably both wish that the game was today.”
