James Madison linebacker Mateo Jackson learned from Dimitri Holloway and Landan Ward before Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and Kelvin Azanama took the leadership roles inside the Dukes’ linebacker room.
But as time passed, all four were gone after Tucker-Dorsey transferred to Texas in May, leaving Jackson to be the veteran leader.
That’s a role that the redshirt senior looked up to the previous four linebackers for and now he has the younger players coming up to him with questions.
“It’s kind of weird,” Jackson said with a laugh. “I’ve always had somebody older than me. … Everyone is looking at me for answers, so it’s kind of something that you work for. To have everybody come to you, asking you questions — now my time is here.”
Instead of being the one with questions, Jackson is the one that the Dukes’ linebackers turn to. And with a pair of first-year starters, Jackson has become a leader and teacher.
Jackson has been an integral part of JMU’s young starting linebackers — redshirt sophomore Taurus Jones and sophomore Jailin Walker — hot start to the season.
Jones has 26 tackles with 4.5 tackles for a loss and an interception, while Walker has 25 tackles and two interceptions through the first four games.
But for Jones, Jackson’s advice on and off the field has helped Walker and himself understand the Dukes’ defense at a higher level.
“‘Tayo, he’s an unsung hero I would say,” Jones said. “In the film room and him being on the sideline, he just tells us things to look out for. Even when he does come onto the field when we’re in our three linebacker package, he steps right in and there’s no let down. He’s a great teammate, really.”
While Jackson has taken on the role of being a veteran off the field, he can relate to the younger linebackers being thrown into the fire early in their careers.
The Richmond native played in seven games his freshman season, recording 19 tackles before playing in 15 games during his sophomore campaign.
“That sped up my growth a little bit to where I’m at now,” Jackson said.
Jackson has appeared in all four games this season as a staple of JMU’s special teams unit, but when he’s on the field in the Dukes 4-3 defensive package, he’s made an impact. He’s recorded nine tackles, including two tackles for a loss and a forced fumble so far this fall.
On JMU’s punt unit, Jackson lines up at guard with tight end Drew Painter at the punisher position. The two arrived at JMU in the same recruiting class and Painter was quick to say what he liked about playing with Jackson.
“When Mateo’s in, you know you’re going to get 110 percent effort,” Painter said. “I love having him on the team.”
For Jones, Jackson has also helped him understand what it takes to be a college football player.
“Really just going about the process the right way and being a college player,” Jones said. “He’s had a lot of football played and he’s made a lot of plays even though he hasn’t started as much. He’s definitely made a lot of plays.”
Jackson was already on the roster when head coach Curt Cignetti was hired in 2019, but the fourth-year coach said he’s seen Jackson grow through the seasons he’s been in Harrisonburg.
Although Cignetti spends most of his time with the Dukes’ offense, he said he’s not surprised to hear that Jackson has been able to help Jones and Walker in their transition to playing a significant number of snaps this fall.
“I’ve really seen him mature through the years,” Cignetti said of Jackson. “He’s a smart football player, he gives great effort, loves playing the game. So I think when guys see that on the field and a guy represents himself a certain way, the younger guys gravitate toward a guy like that.”
But for Jackson, the opportunity to help the younger players succeed is something that he embraced after being tossed into JMU’s defense soon after he arrived in Harrisonburg. At the same time, he also is excited to be a part of the Dukes’ inaugural season at the FBS level.
“Just as a guy that stayed ready,” Jackson said. “I came in as a freshman and I had to play early. I came in mentally prepared for that and then followed with some injuries here and there. I’m just happy to be here, happy to be a part of this historic season and to just keep everything rolling for JMU.”
