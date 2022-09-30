After knocking off Appalachian State in upset fashion last weekend, James Madison is trying to avoid a let-down game that other Sun Belt Conference teams have had coming off of big wins.
First it was Marshall, who beat then-No. 8 Notre Dame on the road, but then they lost to Bowling Green in overtime the following week. The Thundering Herd’s skid continued last week, falling at Troy 16-7.
Then came App State, who narrowly avoided an upset loss to Troy via a last-second Hail Mary after beating then-No. 6 Texas A&M the week before. But the Mountaineers then blew a 28-3 lead against the Dukes last week to suffer their first conference loss.
Now it’s up to JMU, who scored 29-unanswered points to upend the Mountaineers, to not fall into the same trap that its conference foes did this season, hosting Texas State on Saturday inside Bridgeforth Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti didn’t specifically say the Dukes had the mindset of avoiding the let down, but acknowledged that the difference between college football teams is “inches.”
“The team that shows up hungry and ready to go and is on point with execution is the team that prevails,” Cignetti said. “For the most part in college football, 98 percent of the teams can beat anybody or lose to anybody.”
As Texas State travels to Harrisonburg, the Bobcats are a .500 team, but played No. 17 Baylor close in the first half of their contest earlier this season.
In their two wins, Texas State has outscored its opponents 75-12 and Cignetti was quick to point out that the Bobcats are a good team.
“They’re a team coming in here hungry for a win,” Cignetti said. “I’m not even going to call them a dangerous team, I feel like that would be doing them a disservice. They’re a good football team.”
With that, Cignetti said he hopes “our players are hearing the message and it’s sinking in” this week during the Dukes game preparation.
Cignetti said that the message isn’t any different from JMU’s previous games this season and the standards that the program has during its meetings and practices. Part of that comes from the Dukes not overlooking Texas State, which they’re 22.5-point favorites, but it’s also to clean up some of the mistakes they made against App State.
“I know we’ve got the warm and fuzzies because we beat App State and it was a great team win. … we made the plays when it counted, but we made a boatload of mistakes,” Cignetti said.
The Bobcats’ defense has paced the program this season, sitting at No. 2 in the Sun Belt, trailing JMU for the league lead.
Texas State is led by defensive lineman Levi Bell, who leads the conference in tackles for a loss with 6.5 and Cignetti recognized the Bobcats’ front as a dangerous unit.
“Defense doesn’t give up many points,” Cignetti said. “I think their strength is their front.”
Texas State’s Layne Hatcher is the third veteran quarterback that the Dukes’ defense will have faced this season after squaring off with Middle Tennessee State redshirt senior Chase Cunningham and App State graduate student Chase Brice.
Hatcher, who started his career at Alabama, played the previous three seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to the Bobcats this past offseason. While playing with the Red Wolves, Hatcher threw for 7,427 yards and 65 touchdowns.
JMU defensive lineman James Carpenter said the defense knows the veteran signal-callers can recognize different formations at the line of scrimmage, so they try to switch it up throughout the game.
“We know these quarterbacks are good, they’re experienced,” Carpenter said. “They read defenses well, they know pressures, they can sense that type of stuff. For us, it’s kind of mixing it up, giving them different looks. … trying to keep them on edge throughout the game.”
The Dukes limited Cunningham to throwing 110 yards on 18-of-32 passing and a touchdown in the 44-7 rout of the Blue Raiders. Since then, Cunningham has thrown for 890 yards, averaging 13.2 yards per completion.
Brice’s case was a little different.
The Dukes allowed him to get comfortable in the first half, throwing for 129 yards on 9-of-11 passing for two touchdowns. But after halftime, the defense clamped down, sacking him three times and intercepting him once, while limiting the signal-caller to just 106 yards without a touchdown in the second half.
Though there are some things that Cignetti wants to clean up heading into Saturday’s game against Texas State, he likes the trajectory the team is headed on.
“I like the way our team is coming together and playing,” Cignetti said. “Every week is a new chapter, but confident that our guys will come out, fly around and play well because we’re going to need to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.