James Madison’s basketball programs will have something to prove in a new conference.
The Sun Belt Conference released its preseason polls and all-conference teams for men’s and women’s hoops on Monday with the Dukes’ men’s team picked to finish fourth and the women sixth.
JMU, a newcomer to the Sun Belt along with Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss, also placed one player on each of the All-SBC squads. Fifth-year guard Vado Morse was a first-team selection on the men’s side while senior forward Kiki Jefferson was picked second team on the women’s side.
“I think we have a confident group,” JMU men’s coach Mark Byington said. “I think it’s a group that’s not afraid of challenges either. They want the challenge of going into the Sun Belt.”
Louisiana was picked to finish first for the men, getting 10 of the 14 first-place votes. JMU was one of four teams to receive one first-place vote, but came in behind second-place Texas State and South Alabama in third. Fifth-place Georgia State also received a first-place vote. Marshall came in sixth and Appalachian State seventh, ahead of Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion. Troy was voted 10th, Georgia Southern 11th and Arkansas State 12th.
Southern Miss was voted 13th and Louisiana Monroe rounded out the men’s poll in 14th.
Louisiana’s Jordan Brown was voted the Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. He was joined by Morse, Texas State’s Mason Harrell, Marshall’s Tavion Kinsey and South Alabama’s Kevin Samuel on the first team.
South Alabama’s Greg Parham II, a Richmond native, was voted to the second team along with App State’s Donavan Gregory, Southern Miss big man Felipe Haase, Louisiana’s Kobe Julien and Coastal Carolina’s Essam Mostafa.
Marshall’s Kamdyn Curfman and Andrew Taylor, Arkansas State’s Caleb Fields, Nika Metskhvarishvili of ULM and Troy’s Zay Williams made up the third team.
The JMU women find themselves in an unfamiliar position as a perceived underdog among the conference’s coaches. The Dukes hadn’t finished worse than fourth in the CAA, a league typically ranked as good or better than the Sun Belt, since 2003-24 with 15 first or second-place finishes in that time.
The Dukes finished fourth in the CAA last year, but return Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff from season-ending injuries and added a pair of high-major transfers — Kobe King-Hawea from Texas and TCU point guard Caroline Germond. They join Jefferson, who averaged 18.8 points per game last season.
Troy, the Sun Belt’s traditional powerhouse in recent years, was picked to finish first with 12 first-place votes. ODU, which went 24-10 a year ago, was picked second. Louisiana came in third and Southern Miss fourth while Texas State was voted fifth.
Georgia Southern received one first-place vote, but finished behind JMU in seventh. App State was voted ninth and Marshall No. 10, followed by Georgia State and Coastal Carolina. South Alabama was voted 13th and ULM No. 14.
Troy’s Felmas Koranga was voted the preseason player of the year. She was joined on the first-team by Texas State’s Da’Nasia Hood, Domonique Davis of Southern Miss, Terren Ward of Georgia Southern and Arkansas State’s Keya Patton.
