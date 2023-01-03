For James Madison women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan, a 2-0 start to conference play is nothing new.
This season’s pair of wins to open Sun Belt Conference play mark the seventh straight campaign that O’Regan has led the Dukes to two opening victories.
But this time, it feels just a little different for the seventh-year coach.
Instead of facing the likes of UNC-Wilmington and Elon from the purple and gold’s Colonial Athletic Conference days, O’Regan and JMU are seeing an entirely new slate of conference foes in their inaugural season in the Sun Belt.
Each opponent is an entirely new learning lesson for the Dukes, whereas before O’Regan had a good idea of what each team was running on a given night and its personnel.
He could list eight players off of Towson’s roster at the drop of a hat or what the style of play that UNCW was running, but now each opponent is brand new before O’Regan and his staff turn on the film to begin their scout.
“It’s different for me,” O’Regan said during his open media availability on Tuesday. “It doesn’t feel like conference [play] yet. I think the second time around it will, but I just don’t know. … This is really different for me.”
JMU, which was picked to finish sixth in the league’s preseason poll, has looked anything but a sixth-place team as the Dukes have knocked off both of its conference opponents — Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion — by 21 and 14 points, respectively.
But after the blazing start to the season, this week’s schedule features back-to-back away games for the Dukes, who travel to Marshall on Thursday and Southern Miss on Saturday.
For O’Regan, winning at home should be expected since the Dukes have a vision of winning the league crown. Now, it’s time for his team to win conference games on the road, too.
“Obviously it’s a good start to the Sun Belt,” O’Regan said. “Arguably you should win at home if you’re going to be a contender in the league — in any league. But glad we took care of business, two double digit wins and we’re obviously on to Marshall.”
That feeling isn’t as palpable for JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington, who previously led Georgia Southern for six seasons before taking the reins in Harrisonburg.
Though Byington is slightly more comfortable than O’Regan with his conference foes, his team has garnered the same results as the women’s squad, opening with a pair of Sun Belt wins to kick off league play.
The Dukes, which were on a two game road swing to start Sun Belt play, knocked off Georgia State in a 16-point rout before edging Marshall by six in Huntington, W.Va. on Saturday afternoon.
“It feels like conference play,” Byington said. “There’s a little more urgency, a little more pressure on possessions. You can tell teams are preparing just an extra step harder, where they know what you’re going to do and they’ve watched a lot of game film on you.”
JMU entered Sun Belt play as the NCAA’s highest-scoring offense, averaging more than 90 points a night, but in league play it had to find other ways to win.
And the Dukes’ defense was there to keep the purple and gold in the games when the offense entered a lull at times against Georgia State and Marshall since JMU played without its leading scorer Vado Morse.
“Our defense really took a step forward,” Byington said. “I thought our urgency on defense was really good with both the Georgia State and Marshall games. Our offense, the first half against Georgia State, kind of looked like a team that was coming back from Christmas break. I thought we settled in on offense. … I like the fact with how we competed.”
Byington was happy with how his team adjusted and with a home tilt against defensive-minded Texas State on Thursday night looming, the ability to adapt on the fly will be utilized again.
“It’s more difficult in league play,” Byington said. “It’s harder to score and harder to have bigger scoring nights in league play. We’ve got to win in whichever way possible. You do have to change your identity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.