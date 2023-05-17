After coming up just short of both the regular season and Sun Belt Conference Tournament titles in the fall, James Madison women's soccer coach Joshua Walters described his team as a little "salty" during its spring season.
It's safe to say the Dukes want more next autumn.
"Coming off the fall we had a pretty good season, but probably didn't accomplish the goals we wanted to," Walters said. "One win away from winning the regular season if we beat Georgia Southern and then made it to the conference finals. There is a a saltiness among the girls in wanting to get over that hump and it showed in the spring."
JMU finished 12-4-5 in the fall, and ranked among the best defensive teams in the nation. The Dukes opened 2022 with four consecutive shutouts and kept opponents off the board in 13 matches total. But JMU fell to rival Old Dominion 4-3 in two overtimes in the Sun Belt Conference championship game, leaving the Dukes just shy of an NCAA Tournament berth.
Heading into a challenging schedule in 2023, Walters thinks his team should once again be tough to score upon with goalkeeper Alexandra Blom returning along with first-team All-Sun Belt defender Brittany Munson.
The Dukes non-conference schedule includes contests against Virginia Tech, Maryland and Georgetown, as well as a trip to Northern California to face St. Mary's and Santa Clara.
Walters is confident in his returning starters, but after the spring season is eager to see depth emerge with new recruits and transfers arriving by fall.
"We played a really tough schedule this spring and the first 11, I would say are ready," Walters said. "We played some less experienced players in the spring and we made some errors, but that's what the spring is for, to learn."
Defense isn’t the only place the Dukes are looking solid heading into a 2023 season with high expectations. In the offensive zone, all-conference forward Amanda Attanasi is back for a third season after leading JMU with nine goals and three assists in 2022.
Another forward, Lidia Nduka, joined Attanasi on the Sun Belt All-Tournament team last fall and returns after scoring six goals last season.
“From a coaching standpoint, we’re in a really good spot,” Walters said. “The girls are pretty motivated and hearing their plans for the summer and what they want to do, you couldn’t ask for more. The way the season ended is a pretty big motivating factor we are finally playing in a manner I think we can. We finally have all the players we need to do that.”
