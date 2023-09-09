CHARLOTTESVILLE — James Madison came into Saturday’s 36-35 victory at Virginia a bit short handed on the defensive line after Abi Nwabouku-Okonji went down with an injury in the season opener.
JMU, which limited the Cavs to 18 rushing yards and produced 10 tackles for a loss, combated that by rotating players and mixing guys into different positions. Mainstays up front such as James Carpenter, Jalen Green, Jamree Kromah and Mikail Kamara all had big games while newcomers to the rotation Immanuel Bush and Tyrique Tucker also contributed.
But the switching positions was a noticeable adjustment for the Dukes without Nwabouku-Okonji on the outside. Kromah and Carpenter are listed as JMU’s top interior defensive linemen on the depth chart, but both played series at defensive end while Green and Kamara, the top two defensive ends, occasionally rotated on the same side.
“Abi going down sucks, but we kind of got to move guys around with that to get guys some breaks here and there,” Carpenter, who had four tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and batted down a pass on Virginia’s final possession, said. “We pride ourselves on knowing every position. It could be good for us, guys showing the offense different looks.”
Kamara and Kromah each finished with six tackles with Kromah sacking U.Va.’s Anthony Colandrea twice.
HISTORIC VICTORY
Saturday marked JMU’s first victory against Virginia since 1982. The series went dormant after 1983 and is now tied 2-2 all-time. Each of the past three JMU-Virginia games have been decided by a touchdown or less.
It was also a rare late comeback for the Dukes. Kaelon Black’s 10-yard touchdown reception from Jordan McCloud put the Dukes on top with 55 seconds remaining. It was the first time JMU produced the winning score with less than a minute remaining since Trai Sharp scored a touchdown with 44 seconds left to beat Richmond on Nov. 11, 2017.
BRAGGING RIGHTS
JMU has now won the most recent meeting with three of the other four FBS programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Dukes defeated Old Dominion last season in their first meeting as Sun Belt Conference foes and JMU upset Virginia Tech, 21-16, in 2010 when the Dukes were still in FCS.
“I think it’s a huge win against an in-state team, a Power 5,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said after Saturday’s victory. “We know how important it is to our fanbase too. It’s great to go on the road in an environment like this and overcome that type of adversity.”
Liberty is the only of Virginia’s FBS programs to win the most recent matchup with the Dukes, topping JMU 26-21 on Nov. 29, 2019 when both programs were in FCS. The Flames win in Harrisonburg snapped a six-game winning streak in the series for the Dukes.
WEATHER DELAY
After lightning was detected in the Charlottesville area early in the fourth quarter, the stadium was evacuated and the game was delayed approximately one hour and ten minutes before resuming with JMU trailing the Cavaliers 35-24 with 12:06 remaining.
INJURY REPORT
There were no real injury surprises entering the game, though the Cavaliers did hold out quarterback Tony Muskett who suffered an injury last week against Tennessee. True freshman Anthony Colandrea got his first career start for Virginia.
JMU safety Jacob Thomas was helped off the field after a collision in the third quarter. Starting linebacker Jailin Walker also left the game late in the third quarter. Walker was seen wearing a sling on the sideline in the second half.
