While getting out-gained in the first half was certainly a concern for James Madison in its 38-3 season-opening victory against Bucknell, there were reasons for that beyond the Dukes lackluster passing game and a solid first-half effort from Bucknell quarterback Ralph Rucker.
The Dukes enjoyed fantastic field position throughout the game, with an average starting point of their own 46-yard line. Well into the second quarter, JMU had run just one play in its own territory and spending so much time in plus territory meant the Dukes simply didn’t have to gain many yards to get in scoring position.
JMU wound up 5-for-8 in red zone attempts, failing to take advantage of two trips inside the Bucknell 10-yard line, but overall special teams was a positive with the return game setting up the strong field position as well as place kicker Camden Wise making his only field goal and sophomore Wayne Knight coming up with a punt block. Additionally, Arkansas State transfer Ryan Hanson’s first punt as a Duke was downed at the 1-yard line.
HOMECOMING FOR BISON LB
A quick glance at Bucknell’s roster shows the Bison put quite a bit of effort into recruiting the DMV region with several players from the Washington DC metro. Bucknell’s leading tackler, linebacker Blake Leake was among the players enjoying a homecoming of sorts.
The Culpeper native, who starred at Eastern View High School, led Bucknell with nine tackles, including four solo and one for a loss.
PICKING NITS
A year ago, JMU played 14 full quarters before throwing an interception with 2022 starter Todd Centeio getting off to a scorching start to his only season with the Dukes. Redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett had his first miscue much sooner, throwing a pick under duress during JMU’s opening drive of the season.
Barnett’s first career start ended early with Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud replacing him midway through the third quarter.
CAREER BESTS
JMU running back Kaelon Black, who finished with 125 yards on the ground, had the longest run of his career on the final play of the first quarter. The Virginia Beach product shook a tackler and raced for 57 yards to Bucknell 20-yard line.
“I should have scored,” Black said with a smile postgame.
The long run sparked the Dukes’ offense, which had produced just 60 yards total offense to that point. Two plays later, Barnett went nine yards on a quarterback keeper for JMU’s first touchdown of the season and the first of Barnett’s career.
INJURY REPORT
Dukes defensive end Abi Nwabouku-Okonji went down midway through the second quarter, helped off the turf without putting weight on his left leg. The redshirt senior had one tackle in the game before exiting.
Solomon Vanhorse, who averaged 30 yards on two punt returns to start the game, came out in street clothes and using crutches to start the second half. Cignetti said the Dukes are waiting to find out status on both.
“Vanhorse sustained an injury,” Cignetti said. “A foot injury. Abi, I think those are the two (injuries).”
