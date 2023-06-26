There remain questions about the Montpelier Collective, an organization created to provide Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for James Madison athletes. Namely, if donations will hold up as tax deductible in the coming years upon IRS scrutiny.
But one thing few doubt is the start of an organized NIL effort at JMU will help keep the Dukes competitive with their peers as well as prepare JMU athletes for their next big moments as NIL continues to become one of the driving forces behind college athletics, including conferences such as the Sun Belt.
“When you look around the country right now, you look at our member schools in the Sun Belt, that’s a very, very important element to our programs,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “Everybody feels the pressure now. Couple that with the portal, and it’s across the country pervasive. Schools are going to need to make sure they embrace those and the individuals outside are going to be there for them and help make that happen.”
While the Montpelier Collective is set up to provide stipends for JMU athletes who collaborate with local charities, as opposed to creating marketing and business opportunities for those players, the beginning of an organized collective nonetheless creates new opportunities. It might put JMU athletes on the path to finding those kinds of business deals elsewhere.
For a school such as James Madison, which exists outside the Power 5 conferences but has had success on a national level in multiple sports, that’s a key detail.
Max Martin, who works Basepath, a software company that helps collectives organize and operate their NIL dealings, said having a collective in place helps schools such as JMU become prepared to seize on its next big moment.
He pointed to Florida Atlantic’s recent run to the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, and how NIL helped the Owls keep their roster intact for next season. That’s in contrast to, say, the 2021 JMU softball team. Those Dukes took the nation by storm in a run to the Women’s College World Series semifinals in June of 2021, just weeks before NIL rules came into being that July.
At that point, knowing exactly how to capitalize on sudden fame was something of a mystery to both the players and the program.
“FAU’s collective, they did a good job during the Final Four of just having infrastructure in place so when people wanted to take advantage of the moment and support student athletes at FAU after the Final Four run they could,” Martin said. “The mid-major model is totally relevant for collectives and taking advantage of local resources and infrastructure to be prepared for momentum when it happens. From these non-Power 5 schools, a lot of it is taking advantage of local communities. There’s an appetite for local businesses to get involved. It doesn’t have to be national brands all the time. Mom and pop shops can take advantage of momentum. That’s relevant more so than just Power 5s.”
JMU’s first collective launched nearly two years after NIL deals became allowed by the NCAA. The group behind the Montpelier Collective, which is run by JMU boosters and not officially associated with the school, was deliberate in its approach to avoid any issues with the NCAA or the government.
But that came with some level of frustration among JMU coaches as peer schools rushed into the NIL game.
“We’ve been at a disadvantage, especially this past year, in what our athletes have to some other universities,” JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington said. “Now we’re at this spot and it gives us so much more room to grow and we’re not at a disadvantage.”
But many of the first collectives were financed by deep pocketed donors who looked to get into business with players and attract the top recruits to their favored schools. For mid-majors and Group of 5 football programs such as JMU, the collectives are often funded by many smaller-level donors.
As organizations figure out how to navigate the NIL world, more and more non-autonomous conference schools are getting in the game and there are varying approaches depending on the school.
“A year ago there were a handful, less than 10 to 20, now it’s becoming a common practice,” Martin said. “More athletes are getting involved. It’s becoming more available to a wide variety of sports. The creativity that’s being associated with the collectives has changed quite a bit. Every collective that’s being started is basically operating under the assumption they are trying to do what’s best for their team.”
For JMU officials, any hesitancy to embrace NIL, particularly with a group such as Montpelier Collectives that focuses on local charities, is long gone as the Dukes look to stay among the most successful mid-major athletic departments in the nation.
“This is something that’s here to stay and it definitely needs to be managed and led the right way,” Bourne said. “It’s an important element.”
