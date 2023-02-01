James Madison and Old Dominion are conference rivals once again.
And the first men's basketball game between them since each joined the Sun Belt Conference last year is a key one for both squads.
JMU (15-8, 6-4 SBC) travels across the state to visit the Monarchs (13-9, 5-5 SBC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Neither team is entirely out of the race for the Sun Belt regular season title despite ups and downs for both.
But as importantly, each is part of an 11-team jumble within at least two games of a top-four spot in the standings that comes with a double-bye in the Sun Belt tournament.
Only one game separates the Dukes and Monarchs after each has gained a little momentum in the past couple of weeks. JMU has won four of its past five, while ODU is a winner of three of its past four games.
"I understand the rivalry of James Madison and Old Dominion," JMU head coach Mark Byington said. "It was a game that didn't always take place when teams were in different leagues, but now it's something that is going to happen twice a year. I'm sure we are going to have a lot of exciting battles and memorable games."
Both teams have made subtle but successful moves at point guard during their recent upswings. ODU has moved 6-4 Newport News product Chaunce Jenkins to the one after he spent much of his first two seasons with Wichita State as a shooting guard.
Jenkins has played the point 76 percent of the time for the Monarchs over the past five games, according to KenPom.com, and with the ball in his hands more, he is dishing out six times as many assists while keeping his turnover rate roughly the same.
JMU has done the same with Vado Morse, a fifth-year senior generously listed at 6-feet who spent much of his career as a combo guard who played much of the time at the two.
But with junior Terell Strickland, a pure point guard, on minute restrictions with nagging injuries and Byington tightening up his rotation, Morse has handled the point guard duties 64 percent of the time over JMU's past five games. Much like Jenkins, his assist rate is up, turnovers are down, and Morse is averaging a career-high 1.3 steals per game while remaining JMU's leading scorer at 13 points per contest.
"Vado is extremely intelligent," Byington said. "One thing that has been difficult for him and for us this year has been his health. He missed our first scrimmages this year. He missed multiple weeks of preseason training. He got sick. He's had some ups and downs just with injuries and health stuff, but when he's been healthy he's played at a high level. We trust the ball in his hands. He makes good decisions. I always trust his intelligence."
Given recent results, Thursday's contest is likely a tough, physical one that comes down to the wire. Both teams have shown some inconsistency — ODU has a win against first-place Louisiana, yet is the only Sun Belt team to lose to Arkansas State — but have gutted out close games as of late.
"We have been talking about grinding, it's not easy and not for everyone, but if you want to be a good team you got to figure it out," ODU coach Jeff Jones told reporters after a recent victory against South Alabama. "This doesn't automatically make us a good team, but we are one that's working our butts off to become one."
Through the years, Norfolk has been one of the most challenging places for JMU. The Monarchs have won 35 of their 42 home games in the series, but the Dukes have won two straight against ODU and two of the past four at Chartway Arena, where the Monarchs lead the Sun Belt in attendance.
"We look forward to games like this that are just highly-attended games," Byington said. "I'm sure they will have well over 5,000 at that game or maybe even more. That will be a fun basketball environment and fun game for both teams."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.