STATESBORO, Ga. — After James Madison held Georgia Southern to 22 yards on its first 10 plays of the game, GSU quarterback Kyle Vantrease started to find success on 10-yard slants.
Vantrease and the Eagles went to that play when they needed to pick up a first down and it found success almost every time they called it.
Naturally, the Eagles went back to that play when they needed it the most — a fourth-and-10 late in the fourth quarter — and Georgia Southern was able to convert. Following that, the Eagles went down to score and knocked off No. 25 JMU 45-38 on Saturday in Statesboro, Ga.
Vantrease finished with 578 passing yards and four touchdowns, while the Eagles had three wideouts over 100 yards receiving, led by Amare Jones’ 164 yards.
The sixth-year quarterback's 578 yards through the air was a record-most allowed by a JMU defense in program history.
Part of the reason that the Eagles’ intermediate passes were so effective was their wide receivers' ability to make plays in space and elude JMU tacklers.
For Dukes defensive end Isaac Ukwu, the broken tackles were a big issue.
“We missed tackles,” Ukwu said. “That was the biggest thing. We were rallying. Even when we were rallying, multiple people were missing tackles. We can’t win that way.”
The Eagles also used their speed on screen passes, too. Those allowed the Georgia Southern offense, which couldn’t run the ball against JMU, to replicate the success of running the ball with quick passing.
And it hurt JMU, which began rotating its secondary in the second half to try to keep fresh legs on the field. Even then, it looked as if the Eagles had another step that the Dukes didn't have.
“At times, we looked really slow and they looked really fast,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “There were a lot of plays in that game and they made the plays and we didn’t.”
Outside of the quick passing, which Georgia Southern was able to make plays with, the Eagles also hurt the Dukes by going deep, too.
Vantrease completed a 75-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter, the longest reception the Eagles recorded against the Dukes. JMU tried to combat the deep ball by moving its safeties around, but the Dukes couldn’t find an answer for them.
“We couldn’t cover the deep ball,” Cignetti said. “We had guys in position to make plays in the middle of the field, couldn’t come down with the ball, they would and make big plays. Couldn’t cover the intermediate pass, poor job on the perimeter when they spit the ball out quick.”
But Vantrease was able to carve through the JMU defense because he had time to throw. Ukwu said that the Buffalo transfer signal-caller was able to step up in the pocket to avoid the Dukes edge rushers.
JMU didn’t record a sack in the contest just a week after logging six on the road at Arkansas State.
“As a D-line, we didn’t get to them as much as we should have,” Ukwu said. “We got to him a little bit, but that’s not enough. We had to get him on the ground so he has to think about the internal clock in his head and we didn’t do that. He was able to sit back there and pick apart our defense.”
The JMU pass defense had allowed Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman to throw for 247 yards a week ago, which was the most given up by the purple and gold this season before Vantrease’s record-setting night.
Ukwu said that the pass defense is where the Dukes need to improve on this week before Texas Tech transfer Henry Columbi and the Marshall Thundering Herd visit Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday.
“We definitely need to sharpen up our pass defense,” Ukwu said. “We played well against the run, but we can’t allow teams to get this many yards, score this many points and expect to win games.”
