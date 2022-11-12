NORFOLK — Late in the first half at Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon, James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio took a hit from a defender and came up limping.
Shortly after the Dukes kicked a 33-yard field goal to cap the drive, the Colorado State transfer signal-caller walked toward JMU’s locker room with a trainer.
Without Centeio in the lineup, the Dukes sent Billy Atkins onto the field and on his first pass attempt he threw an interception. ODU was able to capitalize on the turnover with a field goal before Centeio returned to the field with his left ankle covered in purple athletic tape to take a knee to send the game to halftime.
But when JMU head coach Curt Cigenetti walked into the locker room to check on Centeio, he didn’t get a good face from the quarterback. That didn’t last for long when the Dukes came back onto the field for the second half and Cignetti walked up to Centeio to check on him.
“Toddy’s a warrior,” Cignetti said. “I was concerned about it when we went in at halftime because I could read the look when I asked him. And when we came out on the field about 10 minutes later, I said ‘Well?’ And he said, “Let’s go, let’s roll.’”
Centeio proceeded to throw for 98 yards in the second half after his ankle injury on 7-of-10 passing in the frame and finished with 304 yards through the air to lead JMU to a 37-3 win.
This isn’t the first injury that the West Palm Beach, Fla., native has battled this season. Centeio missed the Dukes’ loss to Marshall with a pulled oblique and Cignetti said he played at 66 percent in the loss at Louisville.
Centeio also played through a sore shoulder during JMU’s 25-point comeback win at Appalachian State on Sept. 24.
Before the ankle injury in the first half, Cignetti estimated that Centeio was playing at 80-85 percent, but the quarterback said he was fine.
“I’m just blessed to be able to play this sport,” Centeio said. “I couldn’t play against Marshall, that sucks. Being able to come out here with my team and put up these amount of points and have our defense fly around, that feels great.”
After Centeio exited the game with the ankle injury for a brief period of time, wide receiver Kris Thornton said the team supported him with all they could.
“He’s a soldier,” Thornton said. “We all rally behind Todd. I was rallying behind him when he got hurt, like ‘You got this, we can do it. We’re here for you. We’re going to make plays for you.’”
Thornton did make plays for Centeio in the game, logging six receptions for 140 yards, including a 48-yard contested grab.
Though Centeio played through his ankle injury, he said it’s not something that he’d like to do, but at the same time isn’t going to let anything stop him from finishing his last handful of games of his collegiate career.
And on Saturday afternoon that was no different.
“You don’t want to be injured, that’s for sure. I have two more opportunities with the team, so I want to leave it all out [on the field] and go out with a bang,” Centeio said. “And if that means I have to play injured, then I’m going to play injured.”
