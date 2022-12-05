James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named a finalist for the Dudley Award, which is given to the top college football player in Virginia by the Richmond-Times Dispatch, the newspaper announced Monday morning.
Centeio is joined by William & Mary outside linebacker John Pius and Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski as finalists. The award is voted on by a panel of media members and will be presented on Saturday in Richmond.
The Colorado State transfer signal-caller led the Dukes to a five-game winning streak to open their first FBS season before capping the fall with three straight wins.
Centeio, the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, was 181-of-284 passing for 2,697 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions through the air this fall. He also added another 393 rushing yards with seven touchdowns on the ground.
Centeio also tied the Dukes’ single-game record for touchdown passes with six scores against Middle Tennessee in JMU’s season opener.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native was also named the Sun Belt’s Newcomer of the Year and earned second-team all-conference honors.
Centeio could become the fourth JMU quarterback to win the award since its inception in 1990. Rodney Landers won the award in 2008, while Vad Lee earned it in 2014 and 2015, and Bryan Schor garnered it in 2016. Dukes linebacker Stephon Robertson won the award in 2013.
Pius, the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, led the Tribe’s defense with 11.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss. Udinski led the Spiders to the FCS playoffs, throwing for 3,398 passing yards with 26 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.