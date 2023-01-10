James Madison is ready to come home after a road trip that saw the Dukes knock Marshall and Southern Miss from the ranks of Sun Belt Conference women's basketball teams unbeaten in conference play.
On Thursday, they start a four-game homestand at the Atlantic Union Bank Center against Appalachian State.
"On a tough road trip it was kind of a mission accomplished kind of thing," JMU head coach Sean O'Regan said. "I'm proud of how we figured out a way to get it done, but we've got a lot of work to do."
The Dukes (14-2, 4-0 SBC) extended their winning streak to 11 games while playing six of their past eight away from Harrisonburg. They come home in sole possession of first place in the SBC and do so with back-to-back single-digit victories against the Herd and Eagles.
JMU hasn't been as perfect as its unblemished Sun Belt record. Still, after suffering the program's first losing record in 18 years a season ago, O'Regan has a great appreciation for his team's ability to find ways to win.
"I think we've done a good job as a staff in keeping people bought into the message," O'Regan said. "I'm obviously not going to go out there the next two days and be kicking trash cans and stuff like that, but for me, they want to be special and want to be great. How can I help them get there? I have to point them in the right direction. Specifically for me, I don't love the way we've closed games, I should say just the last two."
The Dukes led the entire way at Southern Miss and were up by 12 points late in the third quarter before the Golden Eagles got as close as three in the fourth. JMU led by a dozen heading to the fourth quarter at Marshall, only to see the Herd get within a bucket late in the game.
But the bottom line is this JMU team has managed to close games with victories.
"It's very, very different in a very good way," O'Regan said. "I thought that was one thing we just lacked last year was kind of that resilience and that fight when it really gets tough. I think the togetherness and the leadership has been great. I didn't see panic at all. I didn't see scared eyes or any of that."
O'Regan attributed it to the leadership that starts with senior leading scorer Kiki Jefferson, who is averaging 18 points per game. But he said the return of Peyton McDaniel, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, has had a calming effect on the team late in games.
Jefferson and McDaniel are shooting better than 82 percent from the free-throw line.
O'Regan and the Dukes are glad to play some games in Harrisonburg, where JMU is averaging nearly 2,000 fans per game, which ranks second-best in the Sun Belt behind Old Dominion. But the coach also thinks the road trip might have revealed reasons why his team has a cohesiveness that's tough to beat.
"I think if you really truly believe you're going to win as a group, you're tough to beat," O'Regan said. "I love the mentality that we have. I enjoy this group. It's been fun. It was a long road trip, Wednesday to Sunday. But there wasn't a time when I was like, oh, I'm ready to get away from them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.