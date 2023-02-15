James Madison returns home for its final four games of the regular season, and the Dukes have a golden opportunity to play their way to the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
“We won three out of four on the road,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “I think everybody would take that. Maybe a couple of programs in the country, maybe they wouldn’t. But three out of four on the road was a good feat. We’ve been a good road team all year. That gives us a chance. We haven’t been at home in a while and the last game at home I thought we played really well.”
The first contest in the home stand, Thursday night against rival Old Dominion, pits two teams that have recently thrived on the road. Saturday, JMU (18-9, 9-5 SBC) became the first Sun Belt team to win six conference games on the road this season with a come-from-behind victory at Coastal Carolina. That gave the Dukes three wins in four straight road games, including one at ODU (16-10, 8-6) on Feb. 2.
JMU hopes to have big man Alonzo Sule back. Sule averages nearly nine points and five rebounds per game, but hasn't played since Jan. 14 after injuring his shoulder.
The Monarchs, meanwhile, haven’t lost since falling to JMU in front of 7,691 fans at Chartway Arena in Norfolk. That included a pair of down-to-wire victories at Georgia State and Texas State. In all, ODU has won its past four road games, every one of them in dramatic fashion.
Old Dominion comes to Harrisonburg fresh off the Texas State victory that saw Imo Essien drive the length of the court to beat the buzzer and topple the Bobcats, 70-68, in San Marcos, Texas.
“You're playing this game for so long, at the highest level, and you have to trust yourself. They always tell us 'Boys win at home and men win on the road', and we got it done" Essien told ODUSports.com. "When the moment calls your name, you got to answer and fortunately we did."
But even factoring in both teams’ recent success on the road, Byington and Co. are glad to have home court advantage this time around. JMU drew its two largest crowds of the season for back-to-back home games in late January, the last time the Dukes played at home, averaging more than 6,000 per game that week.
Tickets for Thursday’s Royal Rivalry showdown appear to be going fast on the JMU website with a purple out scheduled for the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
The Dukes are banking on a raucous crowd as they go for a season sweep against ODU and try to make it four in a row overall against the Monarchs. JMU’s current three-game winning streak matches its longest in the 87-game history of the rivalry.
“We’re going down the stretch and we’re going to need everything,” Byington said. “We know it’s amped up and there are important things on the line. We need a tremendous homecourt environment. Travel is tough. It’s part of it, you deal with it. We’ve got four home games and then a neutral site tournament, so we’re thankful for no more travel.”
The Dukes and Monarchs tip off at 7 p.m. with the game streaming live on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.