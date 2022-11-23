As James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese broke through his defender at Arkansas State last month, the Red Wolves logo on the side of the opposing player’s helmet went flying.
No, really. The sticker ended up on the artificial turf by the time the play was over.
The 6-foot, 213 pound back used a stiff arm to evade the tackle, sending the logo into the air, as Agyei-Obese found the end zone in the Dukes’ 42-20 win on Oct. 8 That was one of eight touchdowns that the running back has scored this season, but he’s in search of two more this weekend.
Agyei-Obese, a sixth year running back that had his season cut short to injury last fall, is two scores away from tying Khalid Abullah’s program-best 41 career rushing touchdowns.
And as Agyei-Obese prepares to take the field for the final time as a Duke against Coastal Carolina on Saturday at noon, he can’t believe he’s sitting second all-time in the record book.
“To be honest, I would have never thought I would be in this spot,” Agyei-Obese said. “I believe in myself, yeah definitely, but to this extent, I just blame it on trusting the process and believing in myself. Really just trying to better myself every single year. I feel like the work that you put in off the field, behind the scenes, is always going to show on the field.”
After a breakout 2019 season, where Agyei-Obese ran for 1,216 yards and 19 touchdowns, he soon dealt with adversity.
First it was the COVID-19 pandemic, which moved JMU’s season to the spring in 2021. That didn’t stop Agyei-Obese from being productive as a running back, logging 717 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in seven games.
Then the injuries started to limit the Frederick, Md., native last fall. A pulled hamstring held him out of the first four games and then an ankle surgery ended his season after playing in just four games.
But while sitting on the sideline, Agyei-Obese said he started to learn more about his body and how to take better care of it. That lesson is something that he said he will take with him after leaving JMU.
“I learned how to just understand what my body needs and how to move and maneuver my way around,” Agyei-Obese said. “I’ve learned a lot about my body and a lot more about the game of football. The process of what I have to do to put myself in the best position to be successful.”
And this season, after adding 23 pounds of muscle, Agyei-Obese has been the Dukes’ primary back in their three-running back rotation. He’s racked up 829 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, but has a career-best 5.5 yards per attempt when he’s carried the ball more than 50 times in a season.
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, Agyei-Obese’s consistent production comes from his work ethic, which isn’t something that everyone in college football has.
“Obviously he’s a really good player. But we have a lot of guys that I could say the same thing about,” Cignetti said. “The thing about Percy is I’ve never once had to question whether he’d practice hard, whether he’d play hard, whether he’d be prepared, whether he’d do the right thing on the field. Because he loves ball. He’s totally committed and invested here.”
For Agyei-Obese, the accolades are nice, but he wants to leave his mark on the program in a positive way.
“I’ve been here for six years and I want people to be like ‘Percy was a good leader. Percy was a good guy on and off the field,’” Agyei-Obese said. “I want the guys to look up to me and be like ‘Alright, I want to be like him, I want to move like him.’ I just want to leave my mark here and be someone that people can look back on and see that this is the formula that you have to follow to be successful.”
And off the field, his teammates recognize the impact that Agyei-Obese has had on the team. Agyei-Obese is one of the team’s four captains — quarterback Todd Centeio, wide receiver Kris Thornton and defensive end Isaac Ukwu round out the bunch.
Ukwu said that Agyei-Obese has been a player to look up to for the entire offense, not just his position group.
“I think he’s been a good role model on the offense, not only the running backs, but the offensive players in general,” Ukwu said. “Showing how to be a professional. That’s what he brings to the team and people can look up to him to see how to act to achieve some form of success that he’s had as a college football player.”
For Cignetti, Agyei-Obese’s personality might be as effective, if not more than, his production on the field.
“He’s been a joy to coach,” Cignetti said. “We’ll miss Percy, not because of the production, we’ll just miss Percy because of the person.”
