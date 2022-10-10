At first, James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne was diplomatic on whether or not the Dukes could possibly play in a bowl game this season during their first transition year during a media availability on Monday afternoon.
Bourne said it was “unlikely” that JMU would be able to play in the postseason this December as the Dukes are in the midst of their move from the FCS to the FBS.
Normally, that constitutes a two-year span of not being eligible for a bowl game, but Bourne didn’t shy away from the idea that he’d try to get the Dukes into one this season.
“I’d think I’d want them to know that I was fighting really, really hard with the NCAA to try to get that changed, which I will,” Bourne said on what he’d want the JMU student-athletes to know. “It just doesn’t seem right to go through an entire season and play to the level that they are playing and the potential level that they could play and not have that opportunity.”
The Dukes, who are No. 25 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll, are off to a 5-0 start in their first year of FBS play and haven’t shown any signs of slowing down.
JMU routed Middle Tennessee in its FBS debut before rallying to comeback at Appalachian State in the Dukes’ inaugural Sun Belt Conference game en route to a perfect start to the season.
Bourne pointed to the Dukes’ success from years of planning to get to this point. He said this wasn’t a move that JMU thought of in the last couple of years, rather they were waiting for the right time to make the jump.
The two-year transition rule is in place to allow teams to be able to get up to speed of the FBS level with both scholarship numbers and scheduling, but JMU is different from the teams in the past. The Dukes are close to the 85 scholarship maximum and are the first transitioning team to play a full FBS schedule in year one.
JMU is already planning on filing a waiver in the winter to cut its transition timeline from two years to one, but if the Dukes can run the table, then Bourne will advocate for a bowl opportunity this season.
Bourne said that the NCAA landscape has changed and that the rule should be looked at on an objective level.
“I think it’s hard to compare today to five or 10 years ago,” Bourne said. “So much has changed. The environment’s changed that we’re in, everything that’s happened with the role of the student athlete has really changed. I do think we’re at a very different place now and I do think that we have to look at that objectively.”
Two weeks ago, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said that the team had a lot of games left in the season, but said the NCAA’s transition rule was outdated.
“I think the rules are kind of antiquated, to be honest with you, and the people that suffer are the student-athletes,” Cignetti said.
For Bourne, who’s been JMU’s athletic director for 23 years, his job is about pushing for the best opportunities for the Dukes’ athletes.
“I wouldn’t be an athletic director at JMU if I wasn’t out there pulling for our kids and our coaches,” Bourne said. “I want to see us be able to take advantage of every opportunity that we can and every opportunity that we feel like we deserve.”
The football postseason isn’t any different.
While looking at this season’s New Year’s Six Bowls, the Group of Five has an at-large spot in the Cotton Bowl, awarded to the highest-ranked team from those conferences. Currently Cincinnati holds the spot at No. 21, but the Dukes are right behind them.
In that case, Bourne said that not only is the Sun Belt interested in getting a team into the Cotton Bowl, but ESPN may also have an ability to push for a team, too.
“Syndicators are looking for ratings, right,” Bourne said. “They’re going to hold these contests and normally most of those people are going to tell you they want the best team playing. So I think it’s a collaborative effort by a lot of us to try to look at that objectively. If it should happen then I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t happen.”
Outside of bowl games, JMU also isn’t eligible to play in the Sun Belt title game either. The Dukes are currently tied for the top spot in the East Division with Coastal Carolina, but if they were to win the regular season title, they wouldn’t be able to play for the trophy.
Bourne said if you look at the history of it, then the Dukes won’t be in that game, but in his opinion, if JMU wins the division, then it should have a chance to play for the title.
But with seven games left on the schedule, Bourne said that bowl games are something that he’ll have to take a look at when that time rolls around.
“Again, we’ve still got a lot of football to play,” Bourne said. “We’ve got a lot of tough games coming up, but when you look at the potential for how we play, I still think we’re going to have a really good season. It’s going to be something that we’re going to have to look at at the end.”
Even though JMU currently isn’t able to play in the postseason this year, Bourne is ready to go to battle for his athletes and coaches to push for an opportunity.
“One thing they can be assured of is their AD is going to fight for them,” Bourne said. “We’re going to give it our best to make sure we can have whatever opportunity available that we can for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.