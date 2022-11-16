As the cold rain fell onto the Godwin Hall roof following James Madison’s final practice Tuesday before heading to the Sun Belt Conference volleyball tournament, Sophie Davis was caught by surprise when she learned she was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Davis, a senior middle blocker, said she didn’t have her best blocking practice on Tuesday and was taken back as she won the major award.
But that’s who she is, JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said.
And Davis’ self-criticism shortly after JMU’s practice didn’t surprise the 13th-year head coach.
“She’s the most humble, fun-loving, hard-working girl in the world,” said Steinbrecher, who was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year. “Yeah, that sounds like something she would say. She’s just freakishly good, but one day one little thing misses and she’s like, ‘Come on.’ But that’s what makes her great.”
Davis led the Sun Belt with 1.37 blocks per set, which was the 18th-best mark in the NCAA this fall. Her 126 total blocks were the best in the conference and the 31st-most in the country, helping pace the Dukes to a 21-4 record, including a 15-1 mark in league play.
But even with those numbers, Davis wasn’t expecting the award. She’d only been named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week once during the regular season, which came after an eight-block performance at Georgia Southern on Oct. 29.
“Throughout the year, it’s not like I was getting all these [accolades],” Davis said. “They just told me and it caught me by surprise. I’m really happy and shoutout to my teammates, really. They set the block and I just put my hands up, you know?”
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native has been a defensive force for the Dukes during her entire four-year career, being named Defensive Player of the Week four times in the past three seasons, including twice last fall.
Davis has been an all-league first-team selection in each of her four years in Harrisonburg — three times in the Colonial Athletic Association and this season in the Sun Belt.
“She’s so far apart from everyone,” Stienbrecher said. “First, she’s just so physical. She gets very high above the net, so she can get so far across the net blocking. She’s also a good reader, she makes good 1-on-1 moves.”
And Davis’ abilities have her teammates appreciative of the fact she dons a purple and gold uniform.
Junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman, a first-team All-Sun Belt selection, said she’s “glad that I don’t have to play against [Davis].”
“She’s just so extremely athletic,” Veldman said. “I’ve truly never seen anyone like her. She just makes things happen that’s not normal. She’s a freak athlete and a really good volleyball player.”
Davis has been an improving middle blocker through each season she’s been at JMU, Steinbrecher said.
But for the 6-foot-1 athlete, her mindset is to help the team win.
“I think staying disciplined and knowing I’m playing for my teammates,” Davis said of the integral part of her defensive success. “If I get this block, it makes it easier for the back row. Just staying disciplined and doing what my coach says. Make sure I’m always focused and locked in. I think just staying myself is my key.”
But just because Davis is a stellar defensive player doesn’t mean she isn’t a threat on the offensive side of the game — which she is.
Davis logged 253 kills a season ago and followed that up with 269 this fall, hitting at a career-best 40.7 percent attacking clip.
“Offensively, she’s a stud, too,” Steinbrecher said. “She’s got an arm swing that’s as fast as a whip.”
As the Dukes prepare for the Sun Belt tournament this weekend, Davis will be a key piece for the purple and gold in their pursuit of a conference title, which starts Friday against the winner of Southern Miss and Georgia Southern at 3:30 p.m. in Foley, Al.
Even though Davis may have been not pleased with her blocking during a single practice leading up to the postseason, once she found out she earned the top defensive award in the conference, the middle blocker was excited.
“I’m super stoked,” Davis said. “Super, super happy with it.”
