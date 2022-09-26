James Madison’s defense turned the tide against Appalachian State on Saturday, helping the Dukes to a 25-point comeback as it continued its dominance against the run.
The Mountaineers logged 63 rushing yards in the game, but only managed to log six yards on the ground in the second half.
App State, who entered the afternoon running for more than 200 yards per game, logged the most rushing yards the Dukes have given up this season. Even then, JMU still holds the best rushing defense in the FBS, allowing 28 yards per game and one yard per attempt.
On top of the stout run defense, the Dukes forced a pair of turnovers, a fumble and interception, to gain momentum in the contest.
App State head coach Shawn Clark noted that the way his offense was sputtering against the Dukes defense wasn’t a recipe for success.
“They kicked our butts,” Clark said. “It came down to our 1-on-1 battles and we didn’t execute. Anytime you give up four sacks and we gave up two turnovers as an offensive unit, you’re not going to win many football games.”
JMU’s unblemished start through its first trio of games, led by its third-ranked total defense in the country, has turned heads nationally. The Dukes are receiving votes in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll, but the start isn’t a surprise to head coach Curt Cignetti.
“I’m really not surprised by anything about our team right now,” Cignetti said. “We’re developing the players, we’re playing hard, we’re doing the things you have to do to win football games.”
Now that the Dukes are through their Sun Belt opener on the road, they return home on Saturday to host Texas State, who boasts the No. 4 passing offense in the league.
But even though the Bobcats have found success passing, Texas State head coach Jake Spavital knows that JMU’s defense poses a unique test for his offense.
And it’s not any one part that will make it difficult for the Bobcats offense, Spavital said.
“Oh man, everything jumps out actually,” Spavital said with a laugh about the JMU defense. “I think they’re a very solid defense. I think that they’re very active. They’re very tough to block, they don’t stay on blocks very long, so we’re going to try to sustain and fight as best as we can.”
JMU's defensive front is led by defensive linemen James Carpenter and Jamare Edwards, who combined to log 15 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks against App State.
Spavital compared JMU’s defense to then-No. 17 Baylor, who beat the Bobcats 42-7 on Sept. 17. In that contest, the Bears limited Texas State to 4-of-14 on third down, 1-of-4 on fourth down and logged two sacks.
“They’re very aggressive, they’re probably 50-60 percent blitz, they’re going to play man, they’re going to play cover three, they’re going to keep you on your toes,” Spavital said about the Dukes. “They play hard, they play sound. … it’s going to be a very tough challenge for our offense.”
Centeio Named Sun Belt Offensive Player Of The Week
JMU quarterback Todd Centeio was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week after his comeback-leading performance against App State, the league announced on Monday afternoon.
Centeio logged 292 yards of total offense and three touchdowns against the Mountaineers. The sixth-year transfer was 7-of-11 for 123 passing yards and had 56 rushing yards and a score in the second half alone to pace the Dukes in the thrilling win.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native ranks in the top 15 in the FBS in three categories: fifth point responsibility per game, 10th in pass efficiency and 12th in passing touchdowns.
It’s the first weekly honor won by a JMU football player this season.
Dukes’ Road Trip At Arkansas State To Be Nationally Televised
JMU’s trip to Arkansas State on Oct. 1 will be televised on NFL Network at 7 p.m. EST, the Sun Belt announced on Monday morning.
It will be JMU’s first time playing a game on NFL Network and the program’s first game in the state of Arkansas.
