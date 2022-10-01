When sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker picked off Appalachian State’s Chase Brice last week, head coach Curt Cignetti joked that he wanted the sophomore linebacker to return it for a touchdown.
The Richmond native came up just short at the 9-yard line on the return against the Mountaineers, but was able to find a different result against Texas State.
Walker, a former high school running back, pinballed off of a Texas State player and had nothing but green grass in his 22-yard return for a touchdown.
Walker’s interception was one of four JMU takeaways as the Dukes beat Texas State 40-13 on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The interception was the second pick of the day for the Dukes’ linebackers as redshirt sophomore Taurus Jones logged one in the first quarter, but Walker was looking for a tipped ball. When the ball was tipped, the young linebacker took off for it.
“We knew coming into this game there was going to be a lot of rain, so there would be a lot of tipped balls,” Walker said. “Coach always hit on us reading the QB vision.”
But before the Dukes’ defense got rolling, it was the offense that started the momentum.
Graduate student quarterback Todd Centeio led the Dukes to their first score of the afternoon by connecting with redshirt junior running back Solomon Vanhorse on a screen, who took off for a 46-yard gain.
After a penalty helped move the Dukes inside the 10-yard line, Centeio logged a 2-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring.
Centeio finished 15-of-25 passing on the afternoon with an interception and another 52 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
On the next series, Jones picked off Texas State’s Layne Hatcher, but JMU’s ensuing drive stalled near the goal line, failing to convert on fourth down. Later in the half, redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer fumbled and Texas State recovered.
“There’s certainly room for improvement as a team,” head coach Curt Cigneti said. “I know the offensive staff won’t be happy with their general execution, but I did think that Texas State had a decent defense and they were tough conditions for both offenses.”
But the defense bailed the Dukes out as Walker took his interception back for a touchdown, giving the Dukes a 19-point lead.
After halftime, Palmer settled in as the Dukes’ go-to back since JMU was trying to keep its other running backs healthy.
The Boyds, Md., native scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to open the second half for JMU. Palmer’s touchdown capped a 10 play, 75-yard drive.
Then the Dukes’ defense turned the ball over on two drives in a row: an interception by Centeio and a fumble by redshirt sophomore running back Sammy Malignaggi.
But after each of those turnovers, the Dukes’ defense was there to make a stop. First they stopped Texas State on fourth down and on the other drive, the Bobcats settled for a punt.
Palmer said that the offense trusts the defense to back them up if JMU turns it over.
“We have a very good defense, a very stout defense,” Palmer said. “Even when the offense does make mistakes, we can count on them to get us the ball back really.”
After JMU’s offense stalled twice, Palmer went back to work and scored on back-to-back drives to put the game out of reach. But before Palmer’s third score of the afternoon, redshirt senior safety Sam Kidd forced a fumble to give the offense the ball back.
Walker said that the defense prides itself on helping the offense through its cold stretches.
“I feel like our offense is always great, but it could be ups and downs,” Walker said. “So the defense, we always know that we put the game in our hands. If their offense doesn’t score, the defense doesn’t win, so that’s our mindset.”
Palmer finished with 27 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns against the Bobcats, his first-career three-touchdown game.
The Dukes (4-0, 2-0) kept their unblemished record intact after beating Texas State, remaining one of two teams in the Group of Five without a loss.
Before the question was done being asked, Jones had a quick answer to if he was surprised by the Dukes’ start to the season.
“No,” Jones quickly said.
For Palmer, he said the team is motivated by those that thought the transition to the FBS would be a difficult one.
One of those motivating factors? The Sun Belt Conference preseason poll, which had the Dukes sixth of seven teams in the East Division.
“A lot of people doubted us this year and we’re just now waking everybody up,” Palmer said.
Though Cignetti said there was room for improvement and it wasn’t a pretty game, the defense was able to contain the Bobcats and propel the Dukes to another win.
“We did to the opponent what we needed to do,” Cignetti said. “And we made another statement.”
Texas State 0 0 7 6 – 13
James Madison 7 12 7 14 – 40
First Quarter:
Centeio 2 run (Wise kick), 5:42.
Second Quarter:
JMU – Wise 27 field goal, 5:27.
JMU – Team Safety, 4:30.
JMU – Walker 20 interception
Third Quarter:
JMU – Palmer 2 run (Wise kick), 10:45.
TX – Brown 17 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 8:15.
Fourth Quarter:
JMU – Palmer 4 run (Wise kick), 8:53.
JMU – Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 7:46.
TX – Jeter 5 run (Time expired) 0:00.
Receiving:
TX – Barbee 4-56, Hawkins 3-24, Pare 2-11, Berry 1-17, Brown 1-17, Hilts 1-12. JMU – Thornton 4-97, Brown 3-37, Palmer 2-24, Black 2-19, Vanhorse 1-46, Greene Jr. 1-24, Knight 1-9, Ravenel 1-1.
Passing: TX – Hatcher 13-27-2-140-1. Centeio 15-25-1-257-0.
Rushing: TX – Pare 17-81, Jeter 9-47, Berry 1-12, Hill 2-1, Hatcher 3-(-8). JMU: Palmer 27-106, Centeio 9-52, Agyei-Obese 6-26, Malignaggi 4-12, Thornton 1-5, Black 3-1, Knight 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.