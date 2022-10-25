James Madison safety Sam Kidd will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after suffering an injury during the Marshall game on Saturday, head coach Curt Cignetti announced Tuesday afternoon.
Kidd, a former walk-on, will have his third shoulder surgery since joining the Dukes and it will end his sixth season in Harrisonburg.
“You hate to lose Sam Kidd,” Cignetti said. “He just plays so hard, really physical, good player. I have so much respect for him. He came in as a walk-on and overcame some significant injuries early in his career to become the player that he became. It’s a big loss.”
Kidd had appeared in all seven games this season for JMU, registering 31 total tackles with two tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups.
“I feel worse for him because he loves football so much,” Cignetti said. “I know how he wanted to go out in his senior season. I’m sorry it’s going to be cut short.”
JMU has utilized a rotation of safeties in the past two games, allowing Que Reid, Josh Sarratt and Francis Meehan to log significant snaps.
That group will be used to replace Kidd, who had started all seven games this season at strong safety for the Dukes. But Cignetti is confident that they will be able to do the job.
“They all are experienced guys that know the defense and love playing football, compete at a high level, fly around,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti also said that linebacker Mateo Jackson suffered a “significant” ankle sprain against Georgia Southern on Oct. 15 and may not return this season.
Jackson had been a reserve linebacker for the Dukes, playing on special teams as well, recording 11 tackles with two tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.
