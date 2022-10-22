After each three-and-out, James Madison quarterback Billy Atkins IV walked back to the sideline and sat on a stool next to quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.
Atkins, who made his first career start in place of an injured Todd Centeio in JMU’s 26-12 loss to Marshall on Saturday, sat there and talked with Sunseri and the rest of the offense about the previous drive.
JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese said the conversations on the sideline were to help keep Atkins and the Dukes offense’s spirits up, knowing that for most of the time they trailed, it was just a one-score game.
“I was trying to focus on just talking to him throughout the game like, ‘All right, Billy. We’re good one play at a time, we’re good,’” Agyei-Obese said. “Just trying to stay in his ear because I know even though he’s a quarterback, he manages the offense. I’m one of the older guys on the team, the running back right next to him and I know that just me talking in his ear is going to give him some type of comfort.”
Outside of the players that were on the field trying to help Atkins, Agyei-Obese said Centeio was talking to the young quarterback as much as he could during the game on the sideline.
“He was bringing the energy on the sideline, trying to bring the energy to the offense,” Agyei-Obese said of Centeio. “Just talked to Billy, telling him what he was seeing from the sideline and just telling him little keys and tips that would help move the ball.”
Atkins started off hot, throwing for 121 on 5-of-11 passing in the first quarter, but the entire offense’s production didn’t come as easy in the final three quarters.
The redshirt freshman finished 13-of-35 for 164 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.
But after the game, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti pointed out other things that went wrong in the offense, which didn’t help Atkins in his starting debut.
“He got off to a good start and was probably feeling pretty good about himself,” Cignetti. “I think if we would have supported him a little bit more with a better run game and better protection, and if our receivers would have separated better against man coverage, Billy would have had a better day.”
“Because he plays the position of the quarterback, you know, the focus is on him,” Cignetti added. “But I’m not sure he got a whole lot of support from the rest of the guys on offense."
Cignetti said that he thought about inserting true freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett III in the second half, but admitted that it wouldn’t be fair to do that.
Atkins had competed for the starting job during JMU’s fall camp and had experience with both first- and second-team reps during the regular-season practices. Barnett hasn’t gotten many reps in practice once the season began as he’s been a part of the scout team offense.
Cignetti rode with Atkins, who before the contest with Marshall, had only attempted 14 career passes, completing nine of them for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Atkins is expected to be the starter in the event Centeio has to miss more time with a pulled oblique, which happened during practice on Thursday. Cignetti wasn’t sure of the timetable of Centeio’s return, but the Dukes are idle this week before traveling to Louisville on Nov. 5.
But against the Thundering Herd, Atkins kept his head up. He tried to make plays and got the quarterback run game going in the second half, picking up back-to-back first downs with his feet.
That was something that Agyei-Obese noticed the most in Atkins’ play, the ability to move on to the next play or the next series, trying to help the team move the ball down the field.
“Even though he was facing adversity, he always got back up,” Agyei-Obese said. “His head was in the game the whole time. He wasn’t sitting down, head down everything. ‘It was alright guys, let’s get back to it. We got this next drive.’ … And that's one thing I respect and I’m proud of him for that.”
