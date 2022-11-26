As Coastal Carolina quarterback Jarrett Guest bobbled a snap in the fourth quarter, he picked it up and fired a strike, but it was right at James Madison defensive end Jalen Green.
Green caught it and stepped out of bounds, where he ran down the sideline with a convoy of JMU teammates clad in all black.
The Dukes defense had been dominant for the entire game and Green’s first-career interception put an exclamation point on their 47-7 win over No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon.
The interception, which was the second JMU takeaway of the afternoon, set up the Dukes’ final touchdown of the afternoon, an 11-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Todd Centeio.
“It was a big culmination of the entire season,” JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu said. “A great way to end it, a great way to put a stamp on it the way it was supposed to go. I’m proud of the guys.”
During JMU’s three-game losing streak a few weeks ago, the Dukes’ defense allowed 72 second-half points, allowing all three teams to push past the purple and gold with ease. JMU’s offense wasn’t much better, scoring just 21 points — which were all at Georgia Southern — in that stretch.
But in JMU’s final trio of games, which the Dukes won by an average of 27 points, its defense gave up just six second-half points and its offense averaged 42 points in those contests.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti was quick to point out that both sides of the ball have put teams away in the second half.
“It’s not just defense, it’s team execution,” Cignetti said. “We played three great second halves in a row now. … Now that was following up some terrible second halves.”
The Dukes fell short in an offensive shootout at Georgia Southern, struggled to move the ball with a depleted roster against Marshall and was physically beaten down at Louisville.
“We pretty much do the same thing,” Ukwu said. “But I feel like after those losses, it might be a little bit more of a sense of urgency, knowing that we’ve got to put people away. We can’t let them hang around or else we could have a Georgia Southern-type situation.”
After that, the Dukes turned things around.
JMU scored 20 second-half points at Old Dominion, 28 points in a second-half comeback against Georgia State and 27 as it raced past Coastal Carolina in the season finale.
The Dukes only gave up six points in those three games, a Georgia State touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Ukwu said the defense started to focus more after the three-game losing streak.
I feel like our attention to detail and our intensity kind of revved up in these past three games,” Ukwu said. “I feel like that showcased in our ability to be consistent throughout the second half.”
As the Dukes played host to the Chanticleers, JMU’s defense allowed 108 yards in the first quarter, but soon tightened things up. The purple and gold allowed just 80 yards in the final three quarters, good for an average of 1.8 yards per play.
Though the Chanticleers’ production dropped off significantly after the opening frame, Ukwu said the defense’s will was able to wane on the Coastal Carolina offense.
“I don’t think we did anything differently, we just were able to wear on them. Our speed, our physicality wore them down and we were able to finish plays, finish tackles. That was a big thing."
Linebacker Jailin Walker led the Dukes with 10 tackles against Coastal Carolina, while safety Chris Chukwuneke added eight tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss. Defensive tackle Jamare Edwards recorded five tackles, including two sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss.
The Dukes’ defense drew high praise from quarterback Todd Centeio following the win over Coastal Carolina.
“I know what a good defense looks like and we definitely have one,” Centeio said. “Because at Temple we had a good one for the three years I was there. They’re fast and they create havoc and that’s what every defense should aspire to have.”
