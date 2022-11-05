Early in James Madison’s Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinal win over Georgia State, redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom leaped to make a save, but the rebound ended up at the foot of a Panthers’ player right in front of the net.
But when Blom faced the point-blank shot, she made her second save in a three second span, but this time held onto the ball just in front of the goal line.
For Dukes’ head coach Joshua Walters Sr., the back-to-back shot sequence was “nerve wracking.”
“It was so tight to the goal," Walters said, "but she just smothered the ball.”
But as Blom made the second save, she said she blacked out in the moment.
“I remember when I had the ball in my arms, it was on the line,” Blom said. “I was like, ‘How am I going to get up without putting this ball in the goal?”
Blom popped up with the ball and didn’t allow a goal the rest of the night en route to her ninth shutout of the season and the Dukes’ 13th zero goal allowed performance of the fall.
Now, the Dukes are one win away from winning the university’s first Sun Belt title when they face off with Old Dominion on Sunday afternoon in Foley, Al.
But for JMU, controlling possession has led to the Dukes’ solid play on defense, which has led to just nine shots a game for the opponents this fall.
The Dukes tried to utilize possession last season, but sometimes lost the ball in their defensive half. But this season, the difference is the Dukes are able to control the ball in their attacking third for most of the game.
With the improved possession, it helps JMU’s defense since the other team isn’t holding the ball for nearly as long.
“We’re able now to keep the ball on the attack,” Walters said. “And kind of the best defense is having the ball. You don’t have to defend if you have the ball.”
But the common theme among the Dukes has been that the team “bought in” with JMU’s defensive play this fall.
Redshirt junior defender Ellie Johnson said that she noticed the team started to really pick it up on defense when the Dukes hit conference play. And since then, the Dukes have logged eight shutouts, including a pair of them in the Sun Belt tournament this week to reach the championship game.
“We’ve really bought into the system of how we play, how we stay connected and how we're taught to defend,” Johnson said. “And I think that's made a really big difference in keeping the ball out of the net.”
Even though the Dukes don’t allow teams to have possession in the attacking third of the field for much of a contest, when a shot is taken, Blom has been there to deny it.
The Degerfors, Sweden, native has logged 65 saves this season in 1,533 minutes played, while logging an NCAA-best .903 save percentage.
“We kind of see her as the first line of attack and the last line of defense,” Walters said. “If we play well, we ask her to make one or two big saves a game. And then she has been clutch.”
But outside of Blom’s top-level play between the posts, she’s also helped JMU’s defense stay in position and is always communicating with the Dukes’ defense.
That’s a skill that Johnson said many might not see from Blom during each game.
“Alex is constantly telling the backline whether to step, drop, to go to spaces,” Johnson said. “We all are always talking to each other. And I think it's really important to have someone like Alex, who’s willing to speak up and continue to talk throughout the game.”
The Dukes are just one win away from their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015, but Blom said the team will approach the game like any other: playing their style of play.
“It’s just like it has been the whole season: play our game and move the ball, create rhythm and make them tired,” Blom said. “We both went to overtime [in the semifinal], so it’s gonna be two tired teams going into it. But at the end of the day, we need to want more than they want it.”
