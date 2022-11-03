For James Madison redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann, starting opposite of a true freshman reminds himself a lot of his own path in college football.
Swann, who began his career at UConn, appeared in 10 games during his first year at the college level and made 13 tackles with an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble with the Huskies.
Fast forward to his final season of eligibility and Swann finds himself on the other side of things with a pair of true freshman cornerbacks that have played a significant number of snaps: Brent Austin and Chauncey Logan.
Austin appeared in the first five games before missing the last two contests, but Logan broke into the starting lineup during JMU’s 40-13 win over Texas State on Oct. 1 and has stayed there ever since.
For Swann, it’s about relating to what the freshmen are going through.
“A lot of things that they’re doing I kind of put myself in the older guys’ shoes when I was a freshman and I had senior corners,” Swann said. “So it’s really cool to look at.”
Swann and Logan were just two of three JMU defensive players to log every snap against Marshall in the Dukes’ last contest, joined by linebacker Taurus Jones.
But before the season began and while Logan was sidelined with a hamstring injury, Swann said he talked with the young defensive back about what to expect this season. There would be ups and downs, but in the end it would be a learning experience for Logan.
“Going into the season I told Chauncey that this would be a year of growing pains,” Swann said. “It was going to be things that he was going to learn, things that he’s going to go through that may be tough, but he just has to stay poised through it all and just be willing to learn and get better as every day goes on. He’s done a good job with that.”
As it turns out, there weren’t a whole lot of “growing pains” for Logan.
The Salem native logged six pass breakups before his first tackle and recorded his first-career interception against the Thundering Herd.
But even though he’s had a standout freshman season at cornerback, Logan still wants to learn. And Swann is who he’s turned to.
After Monday’s practice, Swann said that Logan came up to him and had a question about what the older defensive back was doing at a specific moment that day. As the older statesman of the position, Swann said he’s “willing to give them as much knowledge as I have before I leave James Madison.”
Swann, who transferred to JMU from Maine in 2021, believes that his experience of playing since his freshman season has allowed him to not only be successful on the field as a player, but also as a leader.
But although he has the experience and the career statistics to back up his play on the field, Swann said that being an example for the younger players drives him to want to improve each day at practice.
“My leadership, my experience, I think that they look up to me a lot,” Swann said. “That motivates me more to go out there and practice hard because I’m under a microscope. I just want to give it my all every day."
