Ask James Madison tight end Drew Painter about what playing the position is like with the Dukes and the answer is simple: playing a role.
The Dukes’ tight ends, led by Painter, have become more involved in the passing game through the first four games, but are a staple of JMU’s run game as blockers on the offensive line.
For Painter, it’s a role that the room embraces. Whatever the coaching staff asks the tight ends to do, they’ll do it.
“Whenever the opportunity to get the ball comes to us, we’re going to make the most of it. If we got to block, we’re going to block,” Painter said. “That’s kind of the tight end, a jack of all trades and a master of none. Whenever you can impact the game in any way, you want to make the most of that opportunity.”
In JMU’s 25-point comeback win at Appalachian State, Painter and sophomore tight end Zach Horton each recorded a pair of catches on the opening drive, helping the Dukes move down the field with ease.
Those two catches for 12 yards were a career-best for Horton and Painter matched his career-high with three receptions, which he set a game prior against Norfolk State.
Last season, Painter recorded four receptions the entire season and has quickly surpassed that this fall with quarterback Todd Centeio at the helm.
Centeio, a Colorado State transfer, utilized tight end Trey McBride for more than 90 receptions last season with the Rams and has found Painter and Horton as his third or fourth reads in the offense this fall.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said that Painter and Horton have been “very consistent” thus far.
“They’re doing a really nice job in the run game and the pass game,” Cignetti said. “They’re both really smart, too, so you can throw a lot at them and the more you can do, the more you can do.”
But for JMU’s tight ends, it’s been a learning process. During spring practice, seventh-year tight end Noah Turner and Painter were both out while recovering from injuries. That opened the door for Horton to take first-team reps along with Kelly Mitchell and Cooper Thunnel working with the second and third teams.
Painter said that those snaps in camp helped the tight end room become more well-rounded from top to bottom.
“All three of them, getting those reps, they really were able to grow, see things faster, react faster and play faster,” Painter said. “That’s the big thing with all three of them. That’s why we’ve got a really solid tight end room.”
Turner, the oldest player on JMU’s roster, returned to the field during the Dukes' win over Texas State last weekend.
For Painter, with Turner back on the field, it’s like having another coach on the field since the former North Carolina transfer has seen a lot of football during his seven-year career.
“Sometimes having another guy like Noah, who sees what you saw and to be able to talk through looks with him and all that, it’s great to have,” Painter said. “He knows the offense and he knows what’s supposed to be happening, what’s going on. It’s good when you can get input from him.”
But with JMU’s tight ends blocking, the Dukes have found success running the ball.
Horton is the fourth-best run blocking tight end in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus, while Painter checks in at No. 23. JMU is one of four programs that have two tight ends in the top 25.
And Painter has seen Horton grow from a hesitant freshman last season into someone that isn’t afraid to fly around the field.
“Zach’s a lot of fun to play with,” Painter said. “He just runs around. He’s a bulldog, he sticks his head in wherever he can. He plays 110 miles per hour. … We love what he’s doing.”
Run blocking has been pivotal for JMU’s rushing attack, which is averaging 216.3 yards per game this fall, and Painter said that the Dukes’ tight ends make it a priority to open holes for ball carriers.
As he put it, run blocking is just one of the various roles that the Dukes call on the tight ends to do.
“We take a ton of pride in it,” Painter said. “Obviously that’s one thing we do a lot of, so it’s something that we’ve got to emphasize. We put a lot of pride into it and that’s what we’re built off of in there. We got to be tough guys.”
