Once again, the Dukes did just enough to come away with a huge victory.
James Madison stopped defending Sun Belt champion Troy on its final possession to escape 16-14 in Troy, Ala. The Dukes (3-0) shut down the Trojans’ vaunted running attack, holding the home team to -12 yards on the ground, but nearly gave up too many big pass plays.
Gunnar Watson threw for 332 yards and both Troy (1-2) touchdowns, but All-Sun Belt running back Kimani Vidal gained just 27 yards on 11 carries. JMU handed Troy its first home loss under second-year head coach Jon Sumrall, but it was far from easy.
“Going on the road to beat Virginia and Troy back-to-back, that’s not easy,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said in a postgame radio interview. “It’s a hell of a thing. It’s not about style points. I can’t say enough about our defense. We asked them to stop them again and again and again. And they did.”
Fresh off a one-point victory at Virginia last week, JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud completed 18-of-26 passes for 200 yards and one score. The Arizona transfer continually led the Dukes down the field, but JMU settled for field goals on three trips deep into Troy territory. Transfer wideout Elijah Sarratt had his biggest game as a Duke, grabbing six passes for 62 yards and JMU’s lone touchdown.
“We left a lot of plays on the field,” Cignetti said. “We didn’t execute very well. But it’s a win.”
On the defensive side, JMU sacked Watson six times and delivered hits on the Troy signal caller countless times more. The Dukes’ starting defensive line — Jamree Kromah, Jalen Green, Mikail Kamara and James Carpenter — combined to make 10 stops for a loss.
The Dukes enjoyed great field position during the first quarter-plus, but Troy buckled down in the red zone early, forcing JMU to settle for a pair of field goals and a 6-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.
Troy answered, moving mostly through the air, as Watson hit Devonte Ross for a touchdown on a blown coverage assignment in the Dukes’ secondary.
JMU eventually turned a visit to the red zone into a touchdown with McCloud hitting Elijah Sarratt for nine yards across the middle for a touchdown with less than three minutes to go in the half as the Dukes went back on top 13-7 at the break.
But yet another drive that moved inside the 20-yard line ended in a field goal after JMU moved 41 yards on the opening possession of the second half, but couldn’t get into the end zone. Camden Wise’s third field goal of the game was a 28-yarder that made it 16-7 Dukes.
The Dukes’ defense was in shutdown mode throughout the third quarter, but Troy’s passing game came back to life at the start of the fourth. Watson completed back-to-back deep passes, the first on a fourth-and-three play and the second for a 24-yard touchdown to Jabre Barber that made it just a 16-14 JMU advantage.
“They have scholarship players who can make plays too,” Kamara, who had two sacks and forced two fumbles, said. “But we had to keep them out of the end zone. The front seven has put in so much work. Especially in practice. We have grit and the way we are always able to stay in these games and never get down, it’s coached into us.”
Troy took a shot at the lead with 5:35 left in the game, but a 48-yard field goal attempt by Scott Taylor Renfroe sailed wide and the Dukes regained possession hanging onto the two-point edge.
But Troy would get another chance and the Trojans got all the way to the JMU 33-yard line needing just a field goal to win before an intentional grounding call set up 4th-and-15 outside of field goal range. Watson’s final pass attempt fell incomplete and the Dukes got out of Alabama with a nail-biting victory.
“It came down to one play,” Cignetti said. “And we made it.”
