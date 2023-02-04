Despite one of the worst offensive performances of the season, James Madison looked like it was on the way to making a comeback Saturday at Georgia Southern.
Instead, a pair of late foul calls against JMU standout Kiki Jefferson late helped the Eagles pull away late and get a season-sweep against the Dukes with a 72-61 win in Sun Belt Conference women's basketball.
JMU (18-5, 8-4 SBC) has now lost four of its past six after winning its first six Sun Belt games as part of a 13-game winning streak overall.
A battle of top candidates for Sun Belt Player of the Year was odd, with Georgia Southern's Terren Ward coming out on top against Jefferson.
Ward finished with 25 points, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range and 11-for-13 from the free throw line. Jefferson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to overcome a difficult shooting day for the Dukes.
JMU shot 37 percent from the field and 58 percent at the free-throw line despite getting open looks all day. The Dukes were just 6-for-28 from 3-point range and yet had cut the Eagles' lead to three points late before foul calls against Jefferson, calls that infuriated Jefferson and JMU head coach Sean O'Regan, helped Ward drain five foul shots to stretch the lead back out.
The Dukes shuffled its starting lineup Thursday in a victory at South Alabama, bringing Jefferson and Steph Ouderkirk, a Spotswood High alum, off the bench after the pair had started every game prior. Jefferson had started 77 straight games for the Dukes but came off the bench again Saturday in Statesboro.
Georgia Southern (15-6, 7-5 SBC) made a similar move, bringing Ward off the bench. Ward and Jefferson came into Saturday's game tied for the Sun Belt Conference lead, scoring at 18.4 points per game, and each ranked in the top three in the league in rebounding.
Ward and Jefferson checked in simultaneously midway through the first quarter and combined to miss their first four field goal attempts as Georgia Southern owned a 10-7 lead with four minutes left in the opening period.
But Ward quickly warmed up for the Eagles, and her second 3-pointer of the game made it a 19-11 Georgia Southern lead heading to the second quarter. JMU scored the first five points of the second quarter, including Jefferson getting on the board with a pair of free throws to inch back into it, but the Dukes' struggles from the floor continued.
JMU finished the first half shooting just 31 percent from the field and 44 percent from the free throw line, but Jefferson got her first field goal of the game in transition with just less than two minutes left in the half, then McDaniel drained a 3-pointer to give JMU its first lead since the opening minutes, 27-26.
Still, unforced errors piled up for the Dukes, including the 12th turnover of the half with 10 seconds left, directly leading to another bucket from Ward just before halftime to give the Eagles a 30-28 lead.
JMU's offensive woes got worse in the second half. The Dukes opened the third quarter missing six of their first eight shots and turning it over three times in the first five minutes as Georgia Southern made it a double-digit lead.
But the game took a turn late in the third after Ward, who already had 17 points and five rebounds, picked up her fourth foul with nearly 12 minutes left. The Dukes cut the lead to 46-41, but Georgia Southern's offense didn't slow down, and back-to-back buckets made it a 51-41 game heading to the fourth.
JMU warmed up a bit in the fourth, getting a pair of early buckets from Jamia Hazell as Jefferson also became more entrenched in the offense, and JMU cut it to four with six minutes to go.
A dazzling turnaround jumper from Kobe King-Hawea, who finished with 14 points but struggled defensively, made it 60-57 Eagles with three minutes left, and then it appeared Jefferson came up with a massive block on Ward to give JMU a chance to tie it, but a late whistle came in with a foul on Jefferson, and two free throws made it a two-possession game again.
Moments later, Ward drew a foul on a 3-point attempt, and the second whistle against Jefferson more or less sealed the game for the Eagles.
