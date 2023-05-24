With the recent launch of the Montpelier Collective, an NIL initiative started by James Madison boosters to provide Name, Image and Likeness earning opportunities for JMU athletes, the Dukes have a more formal foot in the door for the competitive NIL marketplace.
But even after joining several other Sun Belt Conference peers, not to mention programs from conferences all across the country, with a collective, There’s still concern among JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington, as well as his Sun Belt peers, on how programs in mid-major programs will continue to keep up.
“Now that we’re at this spot it gives us so much room to grow and we’re not at a disadvantage,” Byington said. “We were at a disadvantage and now we’re on equitable ground. But we’ve been behind and now I wouldn’t say we’re caught up, but we’re catching up.”
JMU is in a relatively rare position among peer programs. Since the advent of NIL in 2021, the Dukes have yet to see a men’s basketball player transfer out with NIL money as a primary motivator and have brought in some of their best recruiting classes in years.
But Byington still insists the lack of a collective had held JMU back and said that even as he showed off the three-year-old Atlantic Union Bank Center and facilities that rival even the richest programs in the nation, in the past year both high school and transfer recruits were more likely to ask about NIL opportunities than facilities.
Other programs in the Sun Belt have lost players to programs with better NIL opportunities. Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni told the Daily News-Record this spring that while he sent his assistants on the road to recruit, he remained in Huntington to re-recruit his current players in hopes of retaining as much of the roster as possible.
Even that special effort didn’t keep the Thundering Herd from losing first-team All-Sun Belt guard Andrew Taylor and conference freshman of the year Micah Handlongten to transfer. Taylor wound up at Mississippi State while Handlongten committed to Florida.
Troy coach Scott Cross feels D’Antoni’s pain. After the 2021-22 season he lost All-SBC forward Efe Odigie to SMU. Norchad Omier, the 2022 Sun Belt Player of the Year, left Arkansas State for Miami.
“I know last year we lost Efe Odigie and it basically came down to NIL,” Cross said. “Norchad Omier, that was pretty much the story of him going to Miami, from my understanding. I’d be willing to bet Michah Handlogten of Marshall, that was probably a reason why he decided to move and probably Andrew Taylor as well. But I’ve also come to the realization that every team in our league is going to have high-level players.”
The conference has, in fact, been able to re-load with good transfers. The Sun Belt Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year in 2023 were each former high-major players, as was former McDonalds All-Americand and Arizona tranfers Jordan Brown, a first-team All-Conference pick and Lou Henson Mid-Major Player of the Year.
The All-Sun Belt teams also included multiple players who transferred into the conference after standout performances in other mid-major and Division II leagues. The jury is still out on whether or not NIL has helped the Sun Belt attract better players, but coaches don’t doubt it will be a part of their lives going forwards.
The question is the best way to operate in an NIL world.
“I’ve always hated how this thing works because it’s a blurry line,” Byington said. “They don’t want the coaches involved, but there is no reasonable way to say the coaches don’t know what’s going on. It’s become something that I’ve noticed in college athletics is sometimes people use it as a signing bonus, which is illegal. We’re not going to do it that way. But we’re not going to have to do anything outside of the legal parameters and the right way to do it.”
Some, such as Cross, saw this day coming, but are still surprised by how quickly NIL became part of his day-to-day concerns.
“It’s a huge challenge and it’s not going away,” Cross said. “I didn’t think it was really going to affect the schools in the Sun Belt as quickly as it has, but it has affected teams that consistently lose really good players because of it. I think teams in our league have also signed really good guys out of the portal, but whether they are using NIL or not, I don’t know that answer.”
