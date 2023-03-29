Casual fans couldn't contain their shock as Florida Atlantic, the second-most famous college basketball program nicknamed the Owls, advanced to the weekend's Final Four.
Hoops aficionados and coaches, however, had their eye on FAU all along.
Fifth-year coach Dusty May led the Owls to 35 victories, cruising to Conference USA regular season and tournament titles and spending a large chunk of the season ranked inside the Top 25. FAU, under-seeded as a No. 9 in the East Region, was a team to watch for those in the know.
Still, the question remains: How did the Owls bring back largely the same roster that went 19-15, finishing in a three-way tie for fifth in C-USA in 2021-22, and turn into a dominant force two victories away from a national championship?
The answer lies within the question itself. Bringing back most of a team's players is increasingly rare and a growing advantage.
Returning players accounted for 77 percent of the previous year's minutes and 82 percent of the scoring. The closest thing to a significant addition to this season's FAU squad is transfer guard Jalen Gafney, who averages 4.4 points per game.
But stability led to massive improvement.
"Me, watching them the second half of the year last year and this year, they do everything they did before, but they do it at a better level," James Madison head coach Mark Byington said. "And I think they know exactly who they are and they are kind of taking advantage of a lot of college basketball that has only been together for one year."
Byington knows May well. He's played May's Florida Atlantic teams three times — twice at JMU and once while coaching Georgia Southern — and is 3-0 against him. But Byington can appreciate that in an era when college basketball programs are expected to make quick fixes via the transfer portal, or any other means necessary, the Owls are an overnight sensation years in the making.
"We felt like, as a program, we were on the verge last year but we invented ways to lose," May said during a pre-Final Four press conference this week. "But we felt like we were learning through those experiences."
Yes, last year. Fans across the Sun Belt Conference are familiar with last year's Owls. FAU played eight games against current Sun Belt members, going 5-3. The Owls lost back-to-back home games against Troy and JMU and split a season series with then conference mate Old Dominion.
FAU swept conference games against former C-USA programs Marshall and Southern Miss, which both made major turnarounds this season.
But how did Florida Atlantic go from a team that, all evidence suggests, was on par with a middle-of-the-pack Sun Belt contender to the pinnacle of the sport? The development of guard Johnell Davis from his freshman to sophomore season might be one explanation.
Davis went from averaging 6.8 points per game last season to a team-best 13.9 in 2022-23.
Others have adapted to new roles. Fifth-year guard Michael Forrest averaged 13.2 points last season on 10.7 field goal attempts. This year he's coming off the bench, shooting less, and averaging a career-low 8.4 points a contest. He's also seen his field goal percentage and efficiency increase.
Coaching peers have noticed that May adopted a philosophy at FAU and didn't waiver. When other programs might have abandoned the system after four straight seasons finishing a little above .500, May was working on perfecting it.
May traveled to Huntington, W.Va., shortly after taking the Florida Atlantic job in 2018 and studied how Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni taught the Thundering Herd's fast-paced, guard-oriented offense.
A program such as FAU, which used its continuity to perfect the art of using guard play and 3-point shooting as a great equalizer — the Owls have made 117 more 3-pointers than their opponents while shooting 36 percent from deep — can cause problems for teams loaded with highly-recruited talent.
"The game's changed, and coaches are catching up with it," D'Antoni said. "The ones that haven't, I don't think are successful. The ones that have done it well, have done well. I think Dusty did it well."
Coaches in the Sun Belt can't help but look at this week's Final Four and ask, "Why not us?" In addition to FAU, San Diego State plays this weekend in Houston. The Aztecs come from the Mountain West, a conference that plays football outside the five autonomous power conferences, and SDSU's overall athletics and basketball budgets are similar to top-tier Sun Belt programs such as JMU, ODU, and Marshall.
But in many ways, the Owls are the true inspiration going into next season.
"I think anybody at our level looks at them and it provides hope that's something we can do," Byington said. "It's even better when you reference your team and it's like 'hey, you played those guys. You saw them. It's the same team.' And Conference USA is a peer conference. UAB and North Texas are also really good teams, but it was a one-big league. It shows what can be done in a league like ours."
