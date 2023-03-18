COLUMBUS, Ohio — For James Madison, it was not the way the Dukes wanted their season to end. But, to a certain degree, JMU took comfort in knowing it was how most seasons are supposed to end.
JMU couldn’t hang onto a 16 point lead in a bid to upset third-seeded Ohio State in Saturday’s opening round of the NCAA Tournament. There were tears of finality in the locker room and in the postgame press conference, but it sure beat not playing a postseason at all.
“It's what it's supposed to be,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said.
It hasn’t always happened this way in his seven-year term as the Dukes’ head man. In 2020 he had a squad that appeared poised to make serious March Madness noise. That JMU team was preparing to take the floor to open the CAA Tournament when nearly every sporting event in the world — the CAA and NCAA tournaments included — was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Last season, JMU was banned from the CAA Tournament after the school announced the previous November it was leaving that conference for the Sun Belt. Two seasons out of the past three, the Dukes were done with not a single shining postseason moment to cherish.
For O’Regan and his JMU team, getting the NCAAs, and the Sun Belt title run earlier this month, simply felt like the way this season was destined to end.
“I believe, I really believe, we belong here, like every single year,” O’Regan said. “I think we get great student athletes. I think we treat them right, okay. Our administration on down treats them the right way. We don't hold anything back. We feed them right. We give them gear. We do everything in my mind, right. So when we get high-level student athletes and you treat them right, yeah, this is where we should be playing every year.”
But he’s also well aware of how hard that is. Beyond the years when JMU simply didn’t have a postseason opportunity, several of his seasons have been marred by injuries to key players just before the start of the conference tournament.
“I don't want to say that I'm snake bitten, I'm not,” O’Regan said. “But to me this is where it's supposed to be. We're here. What I wanted to explain to (the players) was like, take a minute and understand why you got here and how you got here, because it's hard to do. It's really, really hard to do.”
JMU standout Kiki Jefferson, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, scored 17 points in the loss and wore the emotions of what could be the last college game of her career on her sleeve. She also recognized the Dukes were underdogs who made a solid showing when actually given the opportunity.
“We proved a lot of people wrong. Whether they was on our side or not, we proved them wrong,” Jefferson said. “Like I said, it's what Coach O deserves. He doesn't get everything he deserves. He doesn't get the recognition he deserves. But if y'all seen his eyes in the morning, it's like he hasn't slept, and we knew whatever game plan he had, we were going to buy into it. That's with all the coaches, that's with everything about JMU.”
