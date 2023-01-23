After Cole Johnson departed at the end of the 2021 season, James Madison dipped its toe in the transfer portal to find his replacement at quarterback, which resulted in Todd Centeio using his final year of eligibility with the Dukes this past fall.
Centeio, who transferred from Colorado State, made his presence known quickly at JMU, winning the starting job before going on a tear en route to being named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
But with Centeio out of eligibility, the Dukes faced the same problem they did this time a year ago: who’s going to be the starting quarterback?
And in an effort to solve that question, the Dukes went back to the transfer portal, picking up a pair of signal-callers to bolster the position group — one of which already has starting experience.
JMU added Arizona’s Jordan McCloud and Wake Forest’s Brett Griffis to the quarterback room, where redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins and sophomore Alonza Barnett III are the scholarship returners.
Atkins and Barnett competed with Centeio for the starting job last spring and fall, but now as he departs, another competition is imminent. And all four have similar qualities at the position.
“They’re mobile and also have throwing ability,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said of McCloud and Griffis. “Brett’s got four years of eligibility left, Jordan has started in the past. And then we still have Alonza and Billy here too, so it’ll be an interesting competition and an open competition.”
Last season’s competition featured alternating practices with the starting and backup groups between Centeio and Atkins with Barnett sprinkled in with the starting group at times. But once fall camp rolled around, it appeared Centeio earned the job and was featured with the starters almost every day.
Centeio went on to throw for 2,697 yards, while accounting for 31 total touchdowns with just five interceptions. Atkins, who served as the primary backup for most of the season, started one game in place of Centeio, who was dealing with an oblique injury and threw for 164 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.
Atkins also played eight snaps late in the first half against Old Dominion, while Centeio was being checked out for an ankle injury, but threw an interception on his lone pass attempt of the game.
Following that performance, Barnett was elevated to the second-string spot, but only took a few snaps in the season finale against Coastal Carolina and didn’t record a pass attempt in the blowout win.
This year’s competition, which will feature all four quarterbacks during spring practice, is something that Griffis wants to embrace. He redshirted this past season at Wake Forest and transferred to JMU with hopes of earning the starting job, but knows it’ll be a battle to get.
“It’s an open competition right now at the quarterback spot,” Griffis told the Daily News-Record in late December. “It’s not given to anyone yet. It’s an open spot, so I’m going to go in there and try to do my best and give it my all.”
McCloud is the lone player in the quarterback room that has had consistent starting experience at the college level, starting 20 games at South Florida and another two at Arizona before breaking his ankle and ending his season prematurely in 2021.
But while at USF, McCloud threw for 2,770 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions — including just two in 2020 — across his two seasons in the Sunshine State.
Cignetti said he liked McCloud’s quick release and movement on tape, but recognized that the Tampa, Fla., native might need some time to settle in at quarterback since he hasn’t played in a game since Oct. 9, 2021.
“He hasn’t played in a while because he got hurt fairly early in ‘21 and didn’t play in ‘22, he’s going to have to shake a little rust off too,” Cignetti said.
With the addition of two quarterbacks, it might take them some time to adjust to JMU’s offense. It took Centeio about three weeks to appear comfortable in it during spring practice last year before mastering the offense in fall camp.
“Right now they’re all trying to learn the offense, go to class, where their classes are and stuff like that,” Cignetti said. “But I’m excited about all the quarterbacks we have in our program.”
For McCloud, who has two years of eligibility remaining, the chance to win the starting job and play freely at JMU was something that appealed to him while he was in the transfer portal.
“Being able to build a fresh start was important for me,” McCloud told the Daily News-Record in early December. “A place where I know I have no regrets and a place I can give it all I got and just go out there and have fun — enjoy every moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.