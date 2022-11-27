Throughout its Sun Belt Conference slate, James Madison played teams it hadn’t seen before and went to new gyms.
This fall was the Dukes’ first season in their new conference, but the unfamiliar foes were something that the purple and gold embraced.
The Dukes found success in that situation, dropping just one of their 16 conference matches in the regular season and steamrolled through the Sun Belt tournament last week.
For JMU, that’ll be the plan again as the Dukes will play seventh-seeded BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Pittsburgh.
Dukes’ head coach Lauren Steinbrecher laughed when that was brought up after JMU’s watch party at O’Neill’s Grill on Sunday night.
“For our team, it’s been new teams and new cities all year,” Steinbrecher said. “Playing in a new gym against a new team will be nothing new for us.”
The two programs haven’t played each other before, but the Cougars enter the NCAA Tournament winners in eight of their last nine matches. BYU dropped the West Coast Conference tournament title match against No. 2 San Diego, their only loss in that stretch.
BYU is currently No. 29 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, while the Dukes sit at No. 22.
Steinbrecher said the Dukes’ preparation for the Cougars will start tomorrow, but she does know a little bit about their program.
“I haven’t seen them play this year, but they’re very well coached,” Steinbrecher said. “I have a lot of respect for their coach and so you know, they’re gonna come ready to go, they’re gonna be super disciplined.”
Should JMU advance past the first round, which would be the first time in program history in six previous tries, it would face the winner of No. 2 seed Pittsburgh or Colgate.
But before the Dukes got together inside the Harrisonburg-area restaurant, they had a week in between winning the conference title last weekend and the selection show with Thanksgiving sandwiched in between.
Steinbrecher said that those days allowed JMU to soak in the conference title.
“It gives you a little time just to kind of enjoy the conference tournament before you prep for the NCAA tournament,” Steinbrecher said. “And it's always nice to get a little rest and relaxation with friends for Thanksgiving.”
Now as the Dukes get set for the four-hour bus ride to Pittsburgh, Steinbrecher said the opportunity to play in the tournament is something that they hadn’t been able to play for in the past couple seasons.
And they’re ready to take it in and play freely, as Steinbrecher said there’s not that much pressure on her team entering the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s just special because not having the opportunity to do it for the last two years, you take for granted that you get that chance,” Steinbrecher said. “So to get to go to the tournament, have the opportunity to earn a win in the tournament is just huge, first time in all their careers.”
