James Madison’s magma-hot start to the season continued Tuesday night in Washington DC as the Dukes cruised to a 95-69 victory at Howard.
South Dakota State transfer Noah Freidel scored 23 points, his most in a JMU uniform, to lead the Dukes. Freidel also grabbed a team-high six rebounds while shooting 5-for-9 from 3-point range. In all, JMU went 14-for-25 behind the arc and forced 20 Howard turnovers for it’s fourth blowout victory in as many games.
Terrence Edwards added 19 points, three assists and two steals with Vado Morse had 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Washington-area native Mezie Offurum, who transferred to JMU from Mount St. Mary’s, scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.
The Dukes, who have outscored their opponents by an average of 48.5 points per game heading into a clash with No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday, began to pull away again Tuesday late in the first half. A 10-2 run to close out the period gave JMU a 12-point edge at the break and the Dukes quickly extended it further when the second half began.
Edwards drove the lane and scored with 12:26 left in the game to make it a 20-point Dukes lead and JMU stretched to as many as 29 points later in the second.
Howard point guard Elijah Hawkins had 18 points and eight assists to lead the Bison (2-3), but JMU simply had too much fire-power, outscoring Howard off the bench 37-15.
Despite the easy victory, Tuesday marked the first time this season James Madison never led by at least 30 points. The first true test of the season could come this weekend when the Dukes head to Chapel Hill to face the top-ranked Tar Heels.
The game is set for a noon tipoff Sunday on the ACC Network.
