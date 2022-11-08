It’s going to get more difficult for James Madison on Wednesday.
Just how much tougher is the question.
JMU is coming off an 85-point victory against Division III Valley Forge in Monday’s season opener. The Dukes welcome Hampton, a Division I program now in the Colonial Athletic Association, to Harrisonburg on Wednesday. It will be the season opener for the Pirates, who went 9-19 last season and ranked No. 336 out of 363 D-I teams in the preseason KenPom.com ratings.
Still, JMU head coach Mark Byington hyped up Hampton’s talent following the blowout victory Monday night, and there’s no doubt the Pirates will have athletes more capable of hanging with the Dukes, now in their first season as a Sun Belt Conference member.
“It’s a quick turnaround,” Byington said. “Hampton is coming in here. They are now in the CAA, the league we just left, I think they have three guards that are really, really good.”
The Pirates bring back Russell “Deuce” Dean, who was their second leading scorer last season at 14.9 points per game. Marquis Godwin, who began his career at Old Dominion, also returns after averaging nearly nine points per game and shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.
Additionally, Hampton made a major transfer portal pickup in the offseason, landing guard Jordan Nesbitt. Nesbitt signed with Memphis out of high school, but played just three games for the Tigers before transferring to Saint Louis.
The 6-6 guard averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds last season for the Billikens before transferring again.
“They’ve got a transfer from St. Louis who can really play and Deuce Dean, and Godwin is a really good shooter,” Byington said. “These guards are going to challenge us. Hopefully some of the fundamentals we learned tonight will help us even though we are playing against much better players and a much better team on Wednesday.”
Despite having 14 players score against Valley Forge, the Duke will go in shorthanded in the backcourt. Point guards Tyree Inhenacho and Terell Strickland each have broken bones in their hands and are expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.
That perhaps adds some pressure to guards Vado Morse, Takal Molson and Noah Freidel. All three scored double figures in the first half Monday, but could face a challenge on defense this time.
“We want to make a defensive statement this year,” Molson said. “We plan on guarding and being connected, playing hard for each other and giving the fans a great show.”
JMU’s first home game leads into a three-game road swing with contests at Buffalo, Howard and No. 1 North Carolina.
“We know the tests are going to get harder in what’s coming up,” Byington said. “But we got game experience and got the young guys in there a ton. It was step one of a lot of steps to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.