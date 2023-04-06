Coming off a three-game sweep at home against Louisiana in which James Madison came up short in critical moments, there was still optimism for the Dukes heading into a road series at Georgia State.
A source of those positive vibes is the feeling multiple young players could be on the verge of big breakouts.
“When you have an opportunity, you have to get it done,” JMU coach LaPorte said. “That’s what it takes to beat a Top 25 team. But the nice thing is, and our staff told them, the more and more they are in these big moments, the more they are in the clutch, the better they are going to get.”
While veterans such as infielders Hannah Shifflett and Hallie Hall, outfielder Reed Butler and pitcher Alissa Humphrey have been around for some of the program’s greatest achievements, plenty of others on the roster only arrived in Harrisonburg after the Dukes’ 2021 run to the Women’s College World Series and had huge cleats to fill.
Seven different freshmen and sophomores have played a significant role in the Dukes’ offense this year, competing in 16 or more games this season. Freshmen KK Mathis, Bella Henzler, and sophomore Jasmine Hall have each started all 30 games heading into Thursday’s doubleheader at Georgia State, mostly hitting in the heart of the JMU lineup.
Jasmine Hall is hitting .319 with a team-best nine doubles, while Mathis batting .311 with eight doubles and five home runs.
Henzer, already making a case as the Sun Belt Conference’s best defensive catcher with a league-leading eight runners caught stealing, is hitting .250 with three homers and appears to get more comfortable at the plate with each passing game.
All three have come through in clutch moments thus far, but coaches and teammates see them continuing to make even more big plays that should eventually lead to bigger wins for JMU, now 20-10, but still looking for a signature victory this season.
“I think as an upperclassmen, nobody is putting the weight on me to pick them up, but I want them to know I have their back,” Shifflett, who has a team-best eight home runs, said. “Mistakes are going to happen and we want to set the tone that when they happen, regardless of how they happen or who they happen to, we’re going to have each other’s backs.”
In addition to the youngsters in the lineup, freshman Kylah Berry has established herself as one of JMU’s top pitchers. Despite one rough outing against Louisiana last week, Berry still owns an 8-1 record with a 3.10 ERA in 61 innings pitched.
And she’s getting help defensively from fellow freshmen and sophomores. In addition to Henzler behind the plate, other young players have made an impact with their gloves. Mathis, who will likely take over for Shifflett at first base next season, is playing out of position at second this season.
Despite never working in the position, Mathis has just five errors and a .938 fielding percentage in 30 games. Jasmine Hall has just two errors in her second season playing shortstop for the Dukes, and sophomore Abbie Campbell game into Sunday’s game against Louisiana at third base and made the highlight reel catching a foul pop before falling into the Cajuns’ dugout.
“It can be hard as a freshman, or anybody new to this team to kind of find your role right away,” Henzler said. “But we’re starting to figure it out. I think every game is a learning experience for us as a team and the more we keep playing together we’re going to get better. It’s pretty cool some games we look at the box score and six freshmen have been in the game.”
