It wasn’t a complex question, but James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti gave a nearly three-minute answer to whether or not he learns more from a loss than a win.
The theme of the answer was it’s important to keep an edge as a college football team, no matter the circumstances. And following the Dukes’ 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern last Saturday, Cignetti wanted to stress the importance of how slim the margin for error is in the Sun Belt Conference.
JMU entered the game undefeated through its first five games and Cignetti said that the more a team wins, the players can become comfortable and start to lose that edge.
“As the more successful you are, sometimes, human nature begins to take over and people start feeling a little comfortable, the warm fuzzies,” Cignetti said. “And standards begin to lower very subtly, but as the days accumulate and the standards slightly lower, you find yourself in the spot that you don’t want to be in at times.”
Cignetti has stressed the “standard” that the Dukes have, which comes from the team’s success at the FCS level, including eight consecutive playoff appearances with five semifinal berths, three title-game appearances and a championship in the process.
And with the loss, Cignetti took the approach that everyone in the program learns and that the loss ultimately provides an opportunity to get the team’s attention.
“But I think you do learn, everybody learns in the organization — players and coaches,” Cignetti said. “And from my standpoint, it’s an opportunity to sort of better get guys’ attention. The message resonates. And yesterday we asked them to prepare like they did the opener or like they did against App State.”
JMU is looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2015 when Marshall makes the trip to Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones echoed Cignetti’s message on the Dukes not living up to the standard they set for themselves against Georgia Southern and the team has been working to correct the errors they made in the loss.
“We all know that we didn’t play to the standard of JMU football,” Jones said. “The focus now is really to come out on Saturday and play to our ability with no mistakes, I would say dumb mistakes, mental errors or things like that. We got to cut out all of that.”
For redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown, a team never wants to lose, but it’s how the unit responds to adversity in the following game.
“Losing comes with the game. We didn’t want to lose, but that’s what comes with it,” Brown said. “We can’t just be like, ‘Oh the season’s over because we lost.’ We got to bounce back, refocus and get ready for Marshall. We know the season’s not over. We’ve got a long season ahead.”
But as the Dukes prepare for the Thundering Herd, there might not be the effect of “human nature” that Cignetti referenced. JMU isn’t the No. 25 team in the country and the national media has simmered down on talking about the Dukes.
Even though that’s the case, Cignetti still made sure to point out the difference between the teams in the conference isn’t a large gap and that anyone can beat anyone in a given week.
“Now those standards should never lower, but like [former Duke men’s basketball coach] Mike Krzyzewski said, his biggest enemy was human nature,” Cignetti said. “And these guys read the newspapers, they got a lot of pats on the backside last week, Top 25. … ‘Everybody’s a great player, everybody’s a hero.’ Guess what, the margin for error [is] very, very small.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.