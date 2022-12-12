A third of the way through the regular season, James Madison power forward Justin Amadi is shooting a scorching 74 percent from the field.
That should be enough to rank him among the top five players in Division I college basketball, but for one issue — Amadi hasn't attempted enough shots to make the NCAA's field-goal percentage leader list.
Of course, Amadi isn't some scrub making a few shots during garbage time.
The junior from Greenville, S.C., has started eight of JMU's 11 games. Averaging nearly eight points and five rebounds, Amadi is a key part of the nation's second-most prolific scoring offense.
Amadi has made nearly three-fourths of the 46 shots he's attempted, but has attempted by far the fewest of the top eight players in the Dukes (8-3) rotation.
So is Amadi thinking he should shoot more?
“Nah, I just want to win at the end of the day,” he said. “So anything to help the team win.”
To JMU head coach Mark Byington, Amadi's willingness to accept a role has been a key to the Dukes' early success.
Amadi's minutes, points and rebounds are all slightly down from last year as JMU added to its depth last season. That included picking up Mount St. Mary's transfer Mezie Offurum in the front court.
Byington said among the reasons Amadi's percentage is so high is his shot selection. At 6-7 and an explosive leaper, a good chunk of his baskets are putbacks and dunks.
“The shots that come in our offense for him are high percentage,” Byington said. “He finishes around the rim. He’s gotten much better at finishing around the rim. But it’s not like we can start running dribble-drive isos for him.”
The addition of Offurum has given JMU four seasoned veterans in the post, with each making major contributions so far. Offurum and Amadi, as well as Alonzo Sule and Julien Wooden, have all been exceptional in some way at points this season.
Offurum is averaging 10.1 points and also shooting a great percentage, making 64 percent of his field goals. Offurum’s 3-point range has also made him one of the most efficient players on the team.
Similarly, Wooden is shooting 56 percent from the field, but that includes 50 percent from 3-point range. Sule has had some frustrating misses around the rim, but leads JMU in blocked shots and offensive rebounds.
And while Amadi is scoring the vast majority of the time he shoots, there are other ways to contribute on offense.
Earlier this month when JMU defeated Eastern Kentucky, Sule and Wooden each played 14 minutes and the Dukes scored on every offensive possession with one or both on the floor.
But Byington said Amadi is also contributing in ways that don’t show up in the box score.
“What Justin is, he’s a star in his role,” Byingtons said. “He does some things at an elite level. Sometimes you get outside of that and you forget what you do really well. He could keep expanding his game, but defensively he’s very, very good. Offensively, he’s the fastest big, I think, in the country. He can use what he uses to an elite level and that’s why his percentage is really high.”
