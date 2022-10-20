One day during the 2019 season, James Madison wide receiver Reggie Brown sat back and envisioned himself making a play for the Dukes.
At the time, Brown was a redshirt freshman and was sitting behind Penn State transfer Brandon Polk and longtime wideout Riley Stapleton.
But to Brown, when the two older receivers made an impact on the field, they were able to make it look easy.
Brown wanted to do the same, he just had to wait his turn. When that opportunity came, he ran with it.
“I was like, ‘I know when I get my time it’s going to be easy for me,’” Brown said. “I feel like it was a smooth transition, no pressure for me.”
The Lakeland, Fla., native logged 14 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns last season in his first campaign of consistent playing time.
But this season, Brown has taken a step in his production, recording 22 receptions for 346 yards and a trio of scores through five games with quarterback Todd Centeio throwing his way.
The step in Brown’s game is something that JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he saw flashes of last season.
“I think that began last season,” Cignetti said. “He started to make explosive plays rotating in with Scott Bracey and it’s awesome to see. I really think Reggie has a lot of talent and the more success he has, I think he’ll be hungry for even more success.”
But before the season even started, Brown could see a “special connection” with his new quarterback, which he noted following the Dukes’ spring game in April.
“That chemistry is going to be stronger,” Brown said at the time. “We are going to be a special duo.”
The chemistry between the two quickly showed in JMU’s opener against Middle Tennessee, when Centeio found Brown five times for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Fast forward to JMU’s game at Georgia Southern on Saturday, the duo’s connection started to show even more.
“[Centeio] always tells me he’s coming to me [and that] he loves throwing me the ball,” Brown said. “He’s always telling me, ‘Be ready, be ready.’ That’s how our confidence gained through each game.”
Centeio did just that when the Dukes needed a quick score in the fourth quarter at Georgia Southern. First Centeio found wide receiver Kris Thornton for a 41-yard gain, but then he turned to Brown for the next two passes, which ended in a 28-yard touchdown grab.
The drive was just three plays, but the Dukes moved the ball 91 yards in just under a minute to claw their way back into that game. For Brown, the score was something that he was thinking about on the sideline before it happened.
“When it was happening, the whole time I was thinking ‘Man, we got to score,’” Brown said. “We knew the defense, they were getting scored on, but we had to score and put ourselves back in the game to at least give the defense a chance to stop them boys. We knew the whole time we were on the sideline, we had to make the play.”
The Dukes lost, but Brown set a career high in both receptions (eight) and yards (136) against the Eagles and a majority of those came in the first half.
Brown’s impact has been felt the most on intermediate passes over the middle and he’s not afraid to take a hit once he catches the ball. Brown said that it takes focus to catch the ball, but he assumes that every ball thrown his way is going to be caught.
“It’s just me focusing, locking in on the ball, doing what I got to do,” Brown said. “I got the mindset of every time the ball comes my way, I’ve got to catch it.”
But Brown was also quick to point out that the fearlessness that he has to make those plays comes from his mother.
“Just the way she raised us,” Brown said. “She’s always been a fearless woman. She would play the role of mom and dad basically. She’s always been so fearless. She’s such a standup person, like a speak-first person. She’s going to tell you when you’re wrong, when you’re right. She’s just one of those.”
Brown’s impact on the field has helped the Dukes' wide receiving corps take a load off of Thornton, who has logged three 100-yard receiving games already this season.
But for Brown, he envisioned this happening.
All he needed was a chance to show it.
“I always prepared for this moment,” Brown said. “It means a lot, but I was ready for it. I was ready to be in this position.”
