Shortly after James Madison’s FCS championship appearance against North Dakota State in 2019, then-Sacramento State punter Sam Clark met up with former Dukes punter Harry O’Kelly.
The Lilyfield, Australia, naitve had known O’Kelly and his brother, Seamus, through Pro Kick Australia, which Seamus and Clark had gone through together.
So Clark watched the Dukes play in their third championship in four seasons and saw JMU’s level of play and the team’s fanbase in Frisco, Texas. When he was talking with O’Kelly, Clark pondered playing for the Dukes in the future.
As it would turn out, Clark’s thought turned into a reality when he transferred to JMU after spring practice at Sacramento State.
“Sam said to me that weekend, ‘I’d love to play for JMU,’” O’Kelly said. “It’s just funny how it all works out.”
During Clark’s time in the transfer portal, he talked with O’Kelly as well as JMU special teams coach Grant Cain about what JMU was all about. Soon enough, he committed to the Dukes for his final collegiate season.
Clark replaced O’Kelly as the Dukes’ starting punter and the pair of Aussie right-footed punters and Seamus O’Kelly still talk on a regular basis.
“I talk to them weekly,” Clark said. “Sometimes I talk to Harry more than I would like if I have a bad punt or a good punt.”
Clark’s path to college football mirrored the O’Kelly brothers’ at Pro Kick Australia, where he trained for hours a day, working to accumulate punting film. Before that, he played semi-professional Australian rules football for the Canberra Demons.
After he was able to log enough tape, Clark ended up at Sacramento State, where he played two seasons across three years. In his 25 games with the Hornets, Clark averaged 41.9 yards per punt with 12 kicks over 50 yards.
On top of that, Clark launched a career-long 73-yard punt at Northern Arizona in 2019, which was the fourth-longest in program history.
But when Clark arrived at JMU, he had to learn to work with an entirely new field goal operation, serving as the Dukes’ holder. He wasn’t the only new face of the unit, but freshman kicker Camden Wise was replacing longtime JMU place kicker Ethan Ratke.
The only returning part of the three-man field goal unit was long snapper Kyle Davis and Clark said that he has made the transition easy.
“It’s pretty straight forward when Cam says just put it down and Kyle throws it straight to my hands,” Clark said. “It’s literally just catching it and putting it down. It’s not too strenuous.”
Clark added that he estimated the trio is pushing close to “four digits” in the number of field goal reps since he arrived on campus in the summer.
Punting wise, Clark has been consistent when called upon — which hasn’t been too often through JMU’s first three games.
The 6-foot-2 inch punter has averaged 41.5 yards per punt through 10 punts and has kicked six fair catches and four of his punts have landed inside the 20-yard line. Clark’s season-long is a 61-yarder that he booted against Middle Tennessee in the season opener.
But the fair catches are something that Clark has been able to help flip the field with using a long hang time to allow the rest of the punt unit to get down field.
That was something that JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he liked to see from Clark.
“I see him doing kind of what he did at Sacramento State, kicking the ball with good hang time, getting good length on his punts,” Cignetti said. [He’s a] veteran guy that has confidence and he’s punting well.”
For Clark, he had heard about what JMU was like from the O’Kellys, but wasn’t sure what to make of it himself until he arrived on campus.
He acknowledged the people that had helped him at Sacramento State, but stressed how those at JMU, whether they’re football-related or not, care for everyone.
“This is a really special place,” Clark said. “A lot of people say that. Harry always said it when I talked to him and so did Seamus as well and their whole family. Until you get here, you don’t really realize it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.