When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and cancelled the St. Christopher’s School football season, linebacker Trent Hendrick didn’t let that stop him from improving as a player.
Instead, the Richmond native used that time during what would have been his junior season as an opportunity to refine his technique as a linebacker. This meant watching film and running through hours of drill work to work on his hand placement.
And it paid off.
Hendrick went on to record 60 tackles, including 15.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks in his senior season at the private school.
St. Christopher’s head coach Lance Clelland said that time away from lining up across from other teams allowed Hendrick to take the next step in his development process.
“That’s when he made the developmental leap from just being a good young athlete to actually becoming a good technically-sound linebacker,” Clelland said. “I think the time away from games allowed him to slow down and learn. And when he came back, he was a better version of himself.”
Fast forward a year later and Hendrick has been a staple of the James Madison special-teams unit during his first season in Harrisonburg.
This past Saturday, he made his presence known in the middle of the defense.
After sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker left the game against Marshall with what appeared to be an ankle injury, Hendrick stepped into his place and found immediate success.
The 6-foot, 234-pound freshman logged a career-best 54 defensive snaps en route to a season-high six tackles and a tackle for a loss.
Hendrick’s frame is something that Clelland was quick to point out, but so was sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones, who played alongside him in the contest against the Thundering Herd.
“Trent came in and I could see physically that he was big, strong, fast, athletic,” Jones said. “Now throughout camp, him just getting acclimated to the defense, and really learning college football and how the linebacker position really is a lot more detailed. I feel like he's really grown since the first time he's been out there.”
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, Hendrick has a high ceiling.
“Real promising prospect,” Cignetti said. “He’s a strong guy that moves well, very smart, too. He’s been on special teams all year long. Played a number of snaps at Will linebacker this past game. I think he’s got a great future.”
Before Hendrick’s breakout game in relief of Walker, the young linebacker had recorded six tackles through his first six games, including a two-tackle performance against Texas State.
But he soon matched his season total in one game against Marshall.
Hendrick’s production and success isn’t a surprise to his former high school coach, where he was named to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I all-state team during his sophomore and senior seasons.
But the increased development now isn’t just because he’s on the college level, but because football is his year-round sport.
“Not surprised one bit,” Clelland said. “He can play the position at an extremely high level. He’s only getting better because he’s working hard in the weight room … and he’s majoring in football now. In high school, he was playing multiple sports, he wasn’t majoring in it. Now, he’s majoring in football.”
