James Madison wasn’t strongly represented on the Sun Belt women’s basketball all-conference teams, but the Dukes did pick up a pair of major awards in their first season in the league, including Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson.
Jefferson, a senior forward, led the conference in scoring at 18.3 points per game and was sixth in rebounding at 8.1 per game as she led JMU to the No. 1 seed in this week’s Sun Belt Tournament.
Teammate Peyton McDaniel was named the Sixth Woman of the Year by the Sun Belt on Monday, but Jefferson’s first-team selection as the only all-conference pick for the Dukes.
ULM’s Emma Merriweather was named the Defensive Player of the Year while Kelsey Thompson from South Alabama was the Freshman of the Year and Arkansas State’s Izzy Higgenbottom was the Newcomer of the Year.
Texas State’s Zenarae Antoine was named the conference Coach of the Year.
Texas State’s Da’Nasia Hood, Georgia Southern’s Terren Ward, Domonique Davis of Southern Miss and Aja Blount of Coastal Carolina rounded out the women’s fist-team all-conference selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.