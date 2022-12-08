Peyton McDaniel walked off the Atlantic Bank Union Center court after practice on Wednesday evening, dripping in sweat.
As she sat down in a purple padded arena seat in the front row of a section to talk about her past year battling injury to return to the court with the James Madison women's basketball team, she wiped the perspiration off her face with her purple practice jersey.
“Sorry, I’m tired,” she said.
A year ago, McDaniel didn’t know when she’d be able to return to the court. Her path back to the playing floor wasn’t straightforward.
JMU tried different remedies for her knee, including ejections and pure rest. But nothing seemed to work as quickly as they’d hoped and it went from a few weeks away from basketball to the entire season being lost.
“I think mentally, it was super challenging because I love basketball,” McDaniel said. “That was the longest time that I’ve never been able to play basketball and it wasn’t really a straight line injury, too. … It wasn’t like, ‘Oh this happened, here’s the exact recovery.’ It was very up and down.”
For JMU head coach Sean O’Regan, McDaniel’s injury presented a different challenge since they didn’t really know how long she was going to be out at first.
“It wasn’t like, boom, ACL, eight months don’t even think about it, just take care of her mental,” O’Regan said. “It was worse, right, because her mental was never settled. An ACL, it’s settled. You know you’re out. I feel for her, she had a really long year.”
But in the end, the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year missed the entire season last year. She worked to get back on the floor and this season, she’s started to see the fruits of her labor.
McDaniel has played in all eight games for the Dukes this season, making two starts in the process, but it was JMU’s season opener that she anticipated the most.
In the hours leading up to the game, McDaniel said she was “bouncing off the walls” as she itched to get back on the court.
And when the Birdsboro, Pa., native returned to the floor against Maine, coming off the bench and playing eight minutes for the Dukes; it was her first appearance in 605 days.
“I was so excited,” McDaniel said. “I think that’s the most adrenaline that I’ve ever had before a game. Just the atmosphere, being able to be back on the court with my teammates.”
McDaniel has started to find her rhythm on the court again, averaging 10.6 points in just shy of 19 minutes a night. During her debut season in Harrisonburg, McDaniel dropped 30 points in just her fourth collegiate game en route to averaging 12.7 points in 27.8 minutes before the injury.
O’Regan said he’s starting to see McDaniel find her groove this season, even if she’s still recovering and not playing to her fullest potential quite yet.
“It’s refreshing,” O’Regan said. “Now that she’s back, she’s still not even full capacity, but she’s back, she’s just always had something special about her. … She’s a special kid, a special basketball player, so for me, it’s very valuable, very crucial to have her back playing for us, even not at 100 percent.”
McDaniel’s best scoring performance came in JMU’s last game, a 70-59 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday afternoon, where she scored a season-best 22 points with an efficient 8-of-12 shooting from the field.
For McDaniel, who knocked down five 3-pointers against the Hawks, the performance helped boost her confidence.
“It definitely helps my confidence,” McDaniel said. “Getting back to feeling how I want to feel, like my usual self. I give a lot of credit to my teammates, too, trusting me, knowing the process that I’ve been through.”
With McDaniel on the floor, it’s helped open up space for the rest of the Dukes. Without her last season, a lot of the scoring load fell on guard Kiki Jefferson, who was able to score, but if she didn’t have it on a given night, things got tough for JMU.
And the Dukes’ win against UMES was a prime example of that. Jefferson went into foul trouble and didn’t shoot the ball particularly well — 3-of-11 from the field for seven points — and that’s when McDaniel stepped up to carry the scoring load.
“She raises the value of our team by 100,” O’Regan said of McDaniel. “You can feel that in a lot of ways: her shooting, sure, but her IQ, her aggressiveness, her instincts to the ball have all been so crucial for us and will continue to be. … I think she’s been a big difference maker in actually grinding out these past couple wins.”
But for McDaniel, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing this season with her knee. Some days it feels good, other days it doesn’t.
During her Wednesday night practice, she was a full go, but she noted that she has to listen to her body when it starts to hurt. At the same time, it won’t be a pain-free effort, but she’s on the court trying to help her team win.
McDaniel said the past year and a half has been a learning experience and for someone who described herself as a “go, go, go” kind of person, slowing down has been a key to her return.
“I lacked patience and I want everything back very fast,” McDaniel said. “Learning to be patient, trusting myself, trusting others. There’s so many lessons that I learned and I think I’m still learning going through this whole thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.