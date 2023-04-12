Coming off a Sun Belt Conference championship and a return to the NCAA Tournament, James Madison’s women’s basketball program is in the midst of a busy offseason as the Dukes look to replace two key players, including one of the program’s all-time greats.
But looking at what JMU returns from the squad that went 26-8 before losing to fourth-seeded Ohio State to close the year, it’s not exactly a rebuilding scenario for the Dukes.
“As it stands today, before we even get anybody or bring anybody in, I feel really good about Peyton McDaniel, Jamia Hazell and Ksyusha Kozlova,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Those three give me confidence.”
McDaniel returned from a knee injury that kept her out all of 2021-22 and averaged 11.5 points per game for the Dukes, including a 30-point performance in the Sun Belt title game. Kozlova, a 6-4 center, averaged 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Hazell put up 8.4 points per game.
JMU loses Kiki Jefferson, the Sun Belt Player of the Year after averaging more than 18.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, who entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Dukes. Point guard Caroline Germond is also gone, exhausting her eligibility and seldom-used freshman Mya Kone also entered the transfer portal.
“You lose the player who has been the focal point of your offense for three years, that’s the obvious one,” O’Regan said. “She gave us 19 and nine, but, and this is absolutely nothing against Kiki, but I think it’s almost easier to fill some of that than it is to fill some of the intangibles that Caroline brought. That’s not taking away from Kiki, it’s hard to fill that. But points and rebounds can be easier to find than an engine. Kiki’s leadership will be hard to replace, but points and rebounds, I feel confident this group will be able to do that.”
O’Regan said he and the JMU staff remain high on rising sophomore point guard Chloe Sterling, who played just 8.3 minutes per game this season, but stepped in admirably for Germond when she had an early-season ankle injury.
Hazell could also play more point guard next season, but the Dukes would like to add another experienced ball handler to carry some of the load Germond did in nearly 30 minutes per game.
Germond and Jefferson handled the lion’s share of the ball handling duties for the Dukes the past season and Jefferson has been the catalyst on offense for JMU since her sophomore season with her ability to drive and get to the free throw line making her one of the program’s most prolific scorers.
Next season’s offense could have a different look. Hazell share’s Jefferson’s penchant for driving the lane, but late in the season was looking to kick it out as often as shoot. Kozlova has an array of post moves and the Dukes’ are deep at the power forward and center positions with Anna Goodman, Mikaya Tynes, Kadidia Toure and Cheyenne Rowe all proving capable when given minutes.
With McDaniel’s ability to catch and shoot from 3-point range, JMU could play more inside-out next season.
The Dukes also bring back Kobe King-Hawea and Claire Neff, high-major transfers who have shown flashes of immense talent but have been limited by injuries in their careers.
But perhaps what excites O’Regan most in the age of the immediate eligibility for first-time transfers is building around a previous recruiting class that it appears will stick together in Harrisonburg for at least four years.
McDaniel and Hazell entered college in 2020 alongside Goodman and Spotswood High School product Steph Ouderkirk. Ouderkirk has played in every JMU game since arriving, mostly coming off the bench at the four, but could see more time at the small forward position based on the Dukes’ returning personnel.
“In this insane world of the transfer when everybody can’t wait to get out of wherever they are, that core group of Anna, Jamia, Steph and Peyton is still together,” O’Regan said. “I think that’s pretty cool.”
