Even as late as this summer, Jeanette Fieldsend wasn’t quite sure she would enroll in college this year. Yet as James Madison opened the women’s soccer season last week, Fieldsend was in the Dukes’ starting lineup, soon to score the team’s first goal of the season.
That the freshman midfielder from Indian Trail, N.C., was quick to make an impression came as no surprise. Teammates and coaches raved about Fieldsend during the preseason. But it was a winding road for her to wind up in Harrisonburg.
“The start of my collegiate career, it’s great to have a goal under my belt and even just a game under my belt,” Fieldsend said. “Hopefully there’s more to come. Obviously there has been a bunch of stuff thrown at me that takes a while to get acclimated to, but once you get it, it’s like OK, now I’ve got it.”
The No. 76 ranked recruit in the 2023 class by Top Drawer Soccer, Fieldsend seriously considered not staying in the 2023 class. As a high school freshman, Fieldsend originally committed to North Carolina, the program that has produced 21 NCAA championships and 70 first-team All-Americans.
But somewhere along the way, Fieldsend began to feel like the early commitment might have been a mistake and wanted to explore her options for places other than UNC. After decommitting from the Tar Heels, the initial plan was to reclassify into the class of 2024 and take time to begin the recruiting process anew.
But JMU continued to pursue Fieldsend hard, telling her she’d be a perfect fit on this year’s Dukes squad. The interest was mutual and she was eventually convinced to stay in the 2023 class and officially signed with James Madison in June, only two months before the start of the season.
“She really didn’t entertain anybody,” JMU coach Josh Walters said. “Rob Donnewirth, our assistant, saw her at an event in Charlotte and liked her a lot and tried to get her background information. We were told she had re-classed to 2024, but we still wanted to recruit and wanted to see if she’d come in ‘23.”
It wasn’t a quick and easy courtship however, as Fieldsend continued to reevaluate the entire recruiting process. But she was eventually convinced JMU’s style of play was strong fit while the Dukes sold her on facilities and support that rivaled the major-conference programs that had long pursued her.
“We went through a process in the spring for maybe two months where she didn’t return anything, didn’t really talk to us. We had to go through her club coach twice to find out if she was interested. She was just in a place where she didn’t want to deal with it at the time. Across the spring we started to make traction and in June on her unofficial visit here and we talked about the process. Would staying home for another year make her better or would coming to JMU and playing now make her better, and it seemed obvious playing now would make her better.”
In turn, she’s made the Dukes better.
JMU is off to its best offensive start to the season since Walters took over in 2018. The Dukes scored three goals in each of its two season-opening victories and the head coach said it’s not coincidence the offense is more dynamic with Fieldsend on the pitch.
“She’s an ideal fit for the way we play,” Walters said. “When you watch her, what stands out the most is how quick her feet are. She’s a real goal-scoring threat. So it’s another thing teams have to worry about, which hopefully improves everything else. That’s what I think you’re seeing now.”
