After James Madison kicker Camden Wise missed his two field goal attempts during the Dukes’ road win at Arkansas State, he knew something had to be adjusted.
The pair of misses against the Red Wolves ballooned Wise’s first year of place kicking duties for JMU to just 2-of-6. And once he returned to Harrisonburg, it was a two-day reset for Wise to try to find a fix.
First it was a mental reset that came on Sunday after the Dukes’ flight landed well past midnight. He spent the day working to put his season in perspective in his head and what he still wanted to accomplish. Once Monday rolled around, Wise walked around Bridgeforth Stadium to visualize the spots he missed from and the pair of makes he had.
And since that two-day stretch of self-reflection, Wise has become almost automatic on field goal attempts. The Blacksburg native has nailed six of his last seven field goal attempts — the lone miss was a 52-yard attempt at Louisville that fell just short of the crossbar.
“Ever since then, things have gotten back on track,” Wise told the Daily News-Record earlier this week. “Who knows, it might have been a good thing.”
But before serving as JMU’s primary kicker this season or the kickoff specialist before that, Wise was attracted to kicking at an early age. He grew up playing soccer, but once his older brother, Carson, started kicking, he tagged along as a fifth grader.
On his youth team, Wise became an asset as a place kicker. In the Blacksburg-area league, extra points were worth two points and the traditional 2-point conversion was worth one. After that, Wise was hooked.
“I just started then and I always did it,” Wise said. “Eventually, it was something that I was pretty good at.”
Wise later kicked at Blacksburg High School, where he was a Class 3 all-state kicker his junior season as the Bruins won the state title that season. And he followed in his brother’s footsteps, who later kicked at Carson-Newman and NC State.
But when Wise arrived in Harrisonburg, he had to wait his turn with the place kicking duties.
He sat behind Ethan Ratke, who set the NCAA career record for points scored and field goals made last fall, for four seasons.
While Ratke was nailing field goals and extra points, Wise was in charge of kickoffs during the 2019 and 2021 seasons, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t working on his craft.
Wise kicked in practice and watched film each day as he backed up Ratke. But when Wise first arrived in Harrisonburg, he walked into a kicking competition between Tyler Gray and Ratke.
That kicking duel is something that Wise said really showed him what it takes to kick in college football as he watched the two go kick for kick each day at practice.
“It’s eye-opening,” Wise said. “You see what you’ve got to be able to do, you see how consistent you have to be. You see the height you got to get on the ball, you see the operation time. All of that’s eye-opening.”
Ratke won that competition and never looked back. In his six years in Harrisonburg, Ratke booted 101 field goals and racked up 542 points.
And Wise waited patiently, but Ratke said he couldn’t imagine being in Wise’s shoes, not kicking a field goal in a game for a long period of time before being called upon.
“He goes like four years without kicking a field goal in a game and that’s certainly a big adjustment,” Ratke said of Wise. “I can’t imagine doing that. So far this season, he’s done well.”
But though Wise has been on a hot streak as of late, making six of his last seven field goals, it didn’t start off too hot.
His first field goal attempt, a 37-yarder against Middle Tennessee, was blocked. Not the start to his collegiate kicking career that Wise was looking for.
Even though it didn’t split the uprights, instead going off the hand of a defender, Wise wasn’t down on himself. He went on to convert all six of his extra points that night, which helped him put the miss behind him.
“It’s definitely unfortunate,” Wise said. “Not exactly what you’re looking for, but I will say, when I came off the field, I knew I hit a good ball. I knew I hit it clean. It’s kind of out of your control sometimes.”
Wise pushed some of his early attempts, but following his mental reset and self-reflection, he’s been stellar. And the JMU head coach Curt Cignetti and the rest of the Dukes’ confidence never wavered, either.
“He came in and he’s kicking for Ethan Ratke, who was probably the greatest kicker who’s ever kicked here,” Cignetti said. “So there was probably some pressure when he missed a couple early. I’m sure doubt could creep in there, but he stuck with it and it’s great to see him kick them right down the middle.”
Against Old Dominion this past Saturday, Wise logged a career-best three made field goals, including a career-long 44-yard field goal from the right hash, which isn’t the kicker’s favorite. Wise said he’s comfortable kicking from that side, but it can become awkward kicking across his body as a right-footed kicker.
Wise is currently 9-for-14 on field goal attempts this fall, while converting on 39-of-40 extra points. His lone point after miss was a blocked attempt against Marshall that was returned for a 2-point score. Wise is also fifth in scoring in the Sun Belt, accounting for 66 points, an average of 7.33 points per game.
As Wise continues to connect on each field goal opportunity he’s presented with, he’s looked at it as a chance to bounce back from his up and down start to the season.
“You go through a little adversity early, right,” Wise said. “Miss a couple kicks you should make, a couple bounces not go your way out there. And then you get to a point where you got to bounce back or stay down. I’m proud of how I’ve bounced back in the back half of the season and I’m looking to keep that going in the last two games and then build on that this upcoming offseason.”
