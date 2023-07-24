When Kseniia “Ksyusha” Kozlova joined the James Madison lineup last season she gave the Dukes an offensive punch in the paint that had been lacking the previous season.
Heading into her second season as JMU’s center, Kozlova is aiming to dominate the post in more ways than one.
“After last year I felt like I had my base, but I wanted to improve on some stuff,” Kozlova said. “My goal is to average (a) double-double. I need to pick my rebounds up a little bit and play good defense. I need to be more consistent on the defensive end.”
Kozlova, a native of Moscow, Russia, who moved to Florida in high school, averaged 10.5 points per game last season as the Dukes won the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament titles before advancing to the NCAA Tournament. That was the best offensive production from a JMU post player since 2017-18, but after averaging 5.6 rebounds per contest that is an area where Kozlova wants to see gains.
At 6-4, Kozlova is among the tallest players in the Sun Belt and with Anna Goodman, also 6-4, able to provide major minutes as well, the Dukes have size and experience underneath that is unmatched in the conference.
JMU outrebounded its opponents by more than eight boards per game last season, but guard Kiki Jefferson was the team’s leading rebounder at nearly eight a contest. Jefferson left to play her final season of eligibility at Louisville, meaning somebody has to pick up the rebounding slack and Kozlova has essentially volunteered after having more of an offensive mindset a year ago.
“It’s that I need to put my mind to it,” Kozlova said. “I’m an offensive player so I need to focus on rebounding. It’s the same for defense too. I have to focus and think about it when I’m going into the game.”
Kozlova has already proven herself capable when she’s in the right mindset. The Middle Tennessee transfer had four double-figure rebounding games last season, including two against Texas State, which tied JMU for the regular season title before losing to the Dukes in the Sun Belt Tournament championship game.
“Ksyusha is an excellent offensive player with post moves we haven’t really had around here,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “She keeps developing on that end of the court too, but that is something we want to see more of. She’s working on that mindset that she can grab every board. She’s always used a lot of energy on offense, she gets beat up down there. But we’re working on taking that to every spot on the floor on both ends.”
It’s helping Kozlova to know exactly where she fits in the larger scheme for the Dukes this summer. After transferring in during the middle of the 2021-22 season, she spent last summer getting to know her teammates and surroundings.
Kozlova is one of seven Dukes who have averaged at least 20 minutes per game at some point in their careers and when they took the court for summer workouts players and coaches said it often looked like a group in mid-season form.
After the transfer, that’s a much different feeling for Kozlova, who said she was trying to keep up her first summer in Harrisonburg. Now she’s comfortable making lofty goals for herself and aiming heading into 2023-24.
“It feels completely different because last year I felt like it was the first time and I tried to learn everything,” Kozlova said. “This year I feel like I already know what to do.”
